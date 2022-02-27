La invasión de tu país vivida a 4.000 kilómetros: "Perdí mi casa en 2014 y ahora podemos perder toda Ucrania"

Jairo Vargas Martín

Ciudadanos ucranianos en España viven con tensión el avance de las tropas rusas mientras reciben noticias de amigos y familiares en el país. "No quiero dormir, no quiero comer, no quiero reír. Mi vida ahora es una guerra", asegura una joven desde Kiev.