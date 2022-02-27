Estás leyendo: La UE impone a Rusia las sanciones más duras nunca vistas y rearma a Ucrania para la guerra y otras noticias destacas del fin de semana

La UE impone a Rusia las sanciones más duras nunca vistas y rearma a Ucrania para la guerra y otras noticias destacas del fin de semana

Esta es la lista de noticias destacadas del fin de semana que proponemos para estar informado.

El Alto Representante de la Unión Europea para Asuntos Exteriores y Política de Seguridad, Josep Borrell, y la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen , se dirigen a los medios de comunicación en Bruselas
El Alto Representante de la Unión Europea para Asuntos Exteriores y Política de Seguridad, Josep Borrell, y la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen , se dirigen a los medios de comunicación en Bruselas. Stephanie Lecocq / REUTERS

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • La UE impone a Rusia las sanciones más duras nunca vistas y rearma a Ucrania para la guerra

    María G. Zornoza
    Bruselas golpea a Putin succionando su acceso a los mercados financieros globales, aprueba la medida inédita de pagar con dinero europeo las armas a un país en guerra y veta a Russia Today.

  • Un resquicio al diálogo se abre paso en medio de la amenaza nuclear rusa y el avance de la guerra

    Pablo González / Alejandro Tena
    La guerra ha obligado a 368.000 personas a abandonar ucrania, según ACNUR. Las partes han acordado reunirse en la frontera de Bielorrusia y Moscú responde a las sanciones internacionales con la activación de sus fuerzas nucleares disuasorias.

  • La invasión de tu país vivida a 4.000 kilómetros: "Perdí mi casa en 2014 y ahora podemos perder toda Ucrania"

    Jairo Vargas Martín
    Ciudadanos ucranianos en España viven con tensión el avance de las tropas rusas mientras reciben noticias de amigos y familiares en el país. "No quiero dormir, no quiero comer, no quiero reír. Mi vida ahora es una guerra", asegura una joven desde Kiev.

  • Explota el drama humanitario en la frontera entre Ucrania y Polonia

    Pablo González
    Decenas de miles de personas cruzan hacia la Unión Europea escapando de los combates que se extienden por cada vez más partes de Ucrania. Los hombres no pueden salir del país porque están llamados a filas para luchar contra los rusos. Polonia se vuelca co

  • La empresa que dirige la hermana de Feijóo en Galicia recibió adjudicaciones récord de la Xunta antes de ascenderla

    Juan Oliver
    Micaela Núñez Feijóo fue nombrada directora de Eulen para el noroeste de España en el 2016, después de que la administración gallega asignara a las firmas del grupo contratos por valor de más de 6,2 millones
