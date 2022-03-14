Estás leyendo: La UE prepara el terreno para un futuro sin gas ruso y otras noticias destacas del fin de semana

Público
Público

Noticias fin de semana La UE prepara el terreno para un futuro sin gas ruso y otras noticias destacas del fin de semana

Esta es la lista de noticias destacadas del fin de semana que proponemos para estar informado.

Público
11/03/2022 Un retrato de Vladímir Putin se vislumbra tras los cristales de un autobús que circula por la ciudad de Simferopol, en la península de Crimea (Ucrania)
Un retrato de Vladímir Putin se vislumbra tras los cristales de un autobús que circula por la ciudad de Simferopol, en la península de Crimea (Ucrania). Alexey Pavlishak / Reuters

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público