Estás leyendo: La nueva reforma laboral genera en tres meses un millón de contratos fijos, tantos como empleos precarios provocó la de Rajoy y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 16 de abril de 2022

Público
Público

La nueva reforma laboral genera en tres meses un millón de contratos fijos, tantos como empleos precarios provocó la de Rajoy y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 16 de abril de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
13/04/2022. Las nuevas normas laborales comienzan a tener efectos sobre el precarizado mercado laboral español, a 13 de marzo del 2021.
Las nuevas normas laborales comienzan a tener efectos sobre el precarizado mercado laboral español, a 13 de marzo del 2021. EUROPA PRESS

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público