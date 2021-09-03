Estás leyendo: De la ola de calor en Canadá a los superincendios de Turquía: la crisis climática se hace más evidente en verano y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 4 de septiembre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy De la ola de calor en Canadá a los superincendios de Turquía: la crisis climática se hace más evidente en verano y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 4 de septiembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para empezar el día bien informado.

Público
Vista general del río Ahr inundando parte del pueblo alemán de Schuld el pasado mes de julio de 2021.
Vista general del río Ahr inundando parte del pueblo alemán de Schuld el pasado mes de julio de 2021. Wolfgang Rattay / REUTERS

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público