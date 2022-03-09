Estás leyendo: La Politécnica de Madrid burla al Ministerio con comisiones pantalla para repartirse ayudas millonarias y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, jueves 10 de marzo de 2022

La Politécnica de Madrid burla al Ministerio con comisiones pantalla para repartirse ayudas millonarias y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, jueves 10 de marzo de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Fachada de la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid.
Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • La Politécnica de Madrid burla al Ministerio con comisiones pantalla para repartirse ayudas millonarias

    Jose Carmona
    La UPM recibió un total de 10,6 millones de euros para ayudas al profesorado pero en el reparto contravino la Orden del Ministerio de Universidades que regulaba su distribución al formar una comisión interna para evaluar y aprobar a los candidatos. 

  • Zelenski alerta de que millones de personas pueden morir si no se 'cierra' el cielo de Ucrania a los bombardeos rusos

    Público / Agencias
    Rusia ataca un hospital infantil en la ciudad de Mariúpol provocando al menos 17 heridos. Preocupa la situación de la central nuclear de Chernóbil tras denunciar Ucrania que la planta se ha quedado sin electricidad.

  • Unidas Podemos pide abrir ya un debate con el PSOE para limitar los precios de la luz y Ribera lo condiciona al 'sí' de la UE

    Miguel Muñoz / Alexis Romero
    Desde el Ministerio de Transición Ecológica se felicitan del cambio de rumbo de las instituciones europeas: "El tiempo nos ha dado la razón". Sus socios de Gobierno quieren sentarse de forma urgente con los socialistas para abordar este asunto. El Consejo

  • La ley de vivienda amenaza con ahondar en la brecha que abrió la reforma laboral entre el Gobierno y sus aliados

    Pilar Araque / Alexis Romero
    ERC denuncia que el PSOE no se abre a negociar el contenido de la norma y no descarta apoyar las enmiendas a la totalidad que se llevarán al Congreso, lo que probablemente haría decaer el proyecto de ley. En Unidas Podemos ven en esta ley una oportunidad

  • Feijóo oficializa su 'coronación' con 55.000 avales, diez veces más que los presentados por Casado en 2018

    Amanda García
    El presidente gallego ha presentado este miércoles los avales en la sede de Génova de la que se ha ido sin coincidir con Pablo Casado. Su lema de campaña será "Preparados".
