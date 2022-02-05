Estás leyendo: El PP es el único partido de la oposición en la UE que critica la gestión de los fondos europeos y otras cuatro noticias que deberías leer este domingo, 6 de febrero de 2022

El PP es el único partido de la oposición en la UE que critica la gestión de los fondos europeos y otras cuatro noticias que deberías leer este domingo, 6 de febrero de 2022

Te ofrecemos cinco informaciones para que empieces el día bien informado.

Imagen del vestíbulo de la se del Consejo Europeo, conocido como el Edificio Europa, en Bruselas, durante la reunión de ministros de Defensa de la UE. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • El PP es el único partido de la oposición en la UE que critica la gestión de los fondos europeos

    María G. Zornoza
    Bruselas ha respaldado en varias ocasiones el plan de recuperación español. Los populares continúan con su ofensiva y enviarán una delegación de alcaldes para "denunciar" la gestión de Sánchez.

  • La prisión secreta del Donetsk, el espeluznante 'Abu Ghraib' de Putin

    Ferran Barber
    Un misterioso tractorista ha filtrado fotos del 'Abu Ghraib' de Putin en la Ucrania ocupada, la terrorífica prisión secreta del Donetsk donde torturadores rusos enseñaron a los separatistas a extraer verdades a presos políticos ucranianos.

  • Afectados de covid persistente denuncian el maltrato del INSS, que les obliga a trabajar con síntomas incapacitantes

    Cristina del Gallego Baraibar / Vídeo: Amanda García
    Alrededor de un 10% de los infectados por el virus desarrollan covid persistente, una enfermedad que engloba 200 síntomas. Estos aparecen unos tres meses después del contagio, duran al menos dos meses y no pueden explicarse con un diagnóstico alternativo.

  • Rescatan muerto al niño Rayan, atrapado cinco días al fondo de un pozo

    Agencias
    Los rescatistas culminaron la excavación poco después de alcanzar con un pozo paralelo la misma profundidad a la que estaba el niño, y de abrir un túnel de conexión entre ambos.

  • El juez confirma que el cadáver hallado cerca de Traspinedo es el de Esther López

    EFE
    La Delegación del Gobierno en Castilla y León ha informado de que un vecino ha visto algo "extraño" cerca de la carretera y ha avisado a la Guardia Civil, que ha encontrado el cadáver. La zona ya había sido rastreada previamente por los agentes.
