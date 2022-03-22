Estás leyendo: Precariedad y costes disparados, las causas del paro del transporte que amenaza con vaciar comercios y neveras y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 23 de marzo de 2022

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Precariedad y costes disparados, las causas del paro del transporte que amenaza con vaciar comercios y neveras y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 23 de marzo de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
: La escasez de algunos productos básicos como la leche era visible este martes en algunos supermercados como en este Eroski de Zaragoza.
La escasez de algunos productos básicos como la leche era visible este martes en algunos supermercados como en este Eroski de Zaragoza. Eduardo Bayona

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público