Estás leyendo: PSOE y Unidas Podemos rebajan la tensión pero no alcanzan un acuerdo sobre la reforma laboral y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 26 de octubre de 2021

Público
Público

PSOE y Unidas Podemos rebajan la tensión pero no alcanzan un acuerdo sobre la reforma laboral y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 26 de octubre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
Yolanda Díaz
Sánchez, Calviño y Díaz en el Congreso. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público