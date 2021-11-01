Estás leyendo: Sánchez, Calviño y Díaz buscan una salida al conflicto más grave del Gobierno de coalición en la legislatura y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 2 de noviembre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Sánchez, Calviño y Díaz buscan una salida al conflicto más grave del Gobierno de coalición en la legislatura y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 2 de noviembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
28/10/2021 Nadia Calviño y Yolanda Díaz, en la XXXII Cumbre Hispano-Portuguesa celebrada en la localidad cacereña de Trujillo.
Nadia Calviño y Yolanda Díaz, en la XXXII Cumbre Hispano-Portuguesa celebrada en la localidad cacereña de Trujillo. Chema Moya / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público