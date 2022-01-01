Estás leyendo: Unidas Podemos afronta su reconfiguración en 2022 para acompasar el proyecto de Yolanda Díaz y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 2 de enero de 2022

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Unidas Podemos afronta su reconfiguración en 2022 para acompasar el proyecto de Yolanda Díaz y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 2 de enero de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este último día del año.

Público
Las ministras de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz (c); Igualdad, Irene Montero (i); y de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra.
Las ministras de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz (c); Igualdad, Irene Montero (i); y de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra. EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público