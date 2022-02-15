Estás leyendo: Unidas Podemos se alía con las izquierdas en el Congreso para apretar al PSOE con la reforma fiscal y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 16 de febrero de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

09/03/2021.- Diputados de EH Bildu, ERC, CUP, BNG, Junts, Pdecat, PNV, Compromis, Más País y Unidas Podemos posan en una fotografía junto a varios representantes de agentes sociales que trabajan por el aragonés, el asturiano, el euskera, el gallego y el c
Diputados de EH Bildu, ERC, CUP, BNG, Junts, Pdecat, PNV, Compromís, Más País y Unidas Podemos posan junto a varios representantes de agentes sociales este martes en el Congreso. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • Unidas Podemos se alía con las izquierdas en el Congreso para apretar al PSOE con la reforma fiscal

    Pilar Araque / Alexis Romero
    Los socialistas instan a sus socios a "no confundirse de enemigos" toda vez que aguardan al informe de los expertos de Hacienda para consensuar esta medida en el seno del Gobierno. Para Unidas Podemos esta norma representa una oportunidad de hacer "p

  • Concha Sáez (vocal del CGPJ): "No es que el Consejo esté escorado a la derecha, es que es de derechas"

    Ana María Pascual
    La vocal designada a propuesta de IU ha sido entrevistada por Pablo Iglesias en el podcast La Base y se ha referido a la "degradación" que sufre el gobierno de los jueces por llevar en funciones desde hace ya más de tres años, con una mayoría de vocales d

  • La banca impide a personas migrantes abrir cuentas básicas sin sanción alguna a pesar de incumplir la ley

    Jairo Vargas Martín
    Una docena de organizaciones sociales denuncia que las entidades bancarias siguen dificultando la apertura de cuentas de pago simples a migrantes y solicitantes de asilo. En enero han registrado casi 300 incidencias en las que piden documentos que no reco

  • Extranjería niega el reagrupamiento familiar de un bebé de 17 meses por un documento que el Ministerio no ve necesario

    Joan Canela
    Sara Murillo no puede sacar su hijo de Bolivia a pesar de haber nacido en València. La Delegación del Gobierno asegura que "tendrá que esperar hasta abril".

  • La OTAN celebra su cumbre con escepticismo ante la retirada de las primeras tropas rusas de Ucrania

    María G. Zornoza
    Occidente insiste en que quiere hechos y no palabras, mientras Rusia se ríe de las predicciones catastrofistas de Estados Unidos sobre una "invasión inminente".
