Estás leyendo: Vox anuncia un acuerdo con Mañueco para eliminar en Castilla y León el reconocimiento de la violencia machista y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 16 de marzo de 2022

Público
Público

Vox anuncia un acuerdo con Mañueco para eliminar en Castilla y León el reconocimiento de la violencia machista y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 16 de marzo de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este miércoles 16 de marzo de 2022.

Público
02/03/2022. Juan García-Gallardo, candidato de Vox, se saluda con el presidente en funciones de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, a 23/02/2022.
Juan García-Gallardo, candidato de Vox, se saluda con el presidente en funciones de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, a 23/02/2022. Claudia Alba / EUROPA PRESS

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público