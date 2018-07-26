Diario Público
El ticket que compensa “la clavada memorable en el chiringuito”: un bocadillo de tortilla por 60 céntimos en el Ministerio de Trabajo

Por

Si nos sorprendimos con los precios abusivos de una terraza de Mallorca por un zumo de naranja, el bar del Ministerio de Trabajo, Migración y Seguridad viene para impresionarnos todavía más, pero no precisamente por sus precios inflados...

Bocadillos de tortilla a 0,60 céntimos, zumos de naranja a 1 euro o refrescos a 0,70 céntimos. Si buscas bueno precios en el centro de Madrid, parece que tu lugar podría ser la cafetería de este Ministerio.

Un periodista ha lanzado, a través de su cuenta de Twitter, la imagen del ticket de su última visita a este lugar, y esta ha sido su reflexión: “Me gustaría compensar vuestras experiencias de clavadas memorables en chiringuitos con estos precios populares del Ministerio de Trabajo. Gracias”, escribe el tuitero.

Con estos datos, nos preguntamos: ¿Cuánto pagan diputados y altos funcionarios del Estado por beber y comer en instituciones del Estado con precios subvencionados por el Estado?

Ya que el precio de la comida y bebida de esta cafetería es el mismo para personal de la sede y público en general, no sería raro irse de cañas al Ministerio y pasar una tarde a buen precio.

