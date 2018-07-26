Diario Público
‘Okdiario’ va a por lana (a cuenta del viaje de Sánchez al FIB) y sale trasquilado (por Aena)

Ir a por lana y salir trasquilado. Es lo que le ha pasado a Okdiario a cuenta de un artículo sobre el viaje de Pedro Sánchez al FIB. Aena (Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea) ha desmentido este jueves el artículo publicado por el diario de Eduardo Inda que aseguraba que "Aena abrió dos veces ex profeso el aeropuerto de Castellón para que Sánchez se fuera de marcha". Y lo ha hecho con un zasca tan elegante como contundente.

Tras ver publicada la supuesta noticia en un tuit, la cuenta de Aena ha respondido así: "Hola. Aena no gestiona el Aeropuerto de Castellón. Saludos".

El texto tiene ahora otro titular: "El aeropuerto de Castellón tuvo que abrir ex profeso dos veces para que Sánchez se fuera de marcha". Sin embargo, la URL sigue conservando la estructura del primer título. Los usuarios de Twitter han apuntado que "el zasca ha llegado a Marte" y han hecho una recomendación al diario de Inda: "Antes de publicar noticias al menos comprobad si lo que decís tiene sentido".

