‘Okdiario’ va a por lana (a cuenta del viaje de Sánchez al FIB) y sale trasquilado (por Aena)

Ir a por lana y salir trasquilado. Es lo que le ha pasado a Okdiario a cuenta de un artículo sobre el viaje de Pedro Sánchez al FIB. Aena (Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea) ha desmentido este jueves el artículo publicado por el diario de Eduardo Inda que aseguraba que "Aena abrió dos veces ex profeso el aeropuerto de Castellón para que Sánchez se fuera de marcha". Y lo ha hecho con un zasca tan elegante como contundente.
Tras ver publicada la supuesta noticia en un tuit, la cuenta de Aena ha respondido así: "Hola. Aena no gestiona el Aeropuerto de Castellón. Saludos".
Hola. Aena no gestiona el Aeropuerto de Castellón. Saludos.
— Aena (@aena) 26 de julio de 2018
El texto tiene ahora otro titular: "El aeropuerto de Castellón tuvo que abrir ex profeso dos veces para que Sánchez se fuera de marcha". Sin embargo, la URL sigue conservando la estructura del primer título. Los usuarios de Twitter han apuntado que "el zasca ha llegado a Marte" y han hecho una recomendación al diario de Inda: "Antes de publicar noticias al menos comprobad si lo que decís tiene sentido".
— Júlia Rosselló (@JuliaRossell) 26 de julio de 2018
@okdiario Antes de publicar noticias al menos comprobar si lo que decís tiene sentido
— Eduardo Infantes (@EduardoInfantes) 26 de julio de 2018
Ya no les pides que te digan la verdad. Ni siquiera veracidad y rigor. Solamente que lo que digan tenga un mínimo de sentido. #PeriodismoBasura
— David Fernández™ (@dvdfernandez95) 26 de julio de 2018
— Kaerás conmigo (@K0D3N) 26 de julio de 2018
Jajajajajajajaja que raro el Inda diario haciendo el ridículo. ZASCA!!!!!!!!
— Noel Rivera (@NoelRivera7) 26 de julio de 2018
Hacer el ridiculo una y otra vez, una y otra vez... incansablemente.
— Joss IndaJaus (@JossIndaJaus) 26 de julio de 2018
