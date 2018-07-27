El homenaje del dibujante de Astérix a su guionista, oculto en una de sus aventuras

Las historias de Astérix el Galo están marcadas en la retina de muchos niños que tienen ya varias décadas. René Goscinny (guion) y Albert Uderzo (dibujo) dieron vida a todo un mundo de aventuras enmarcadas en el año 50 antes de Jesucristo en una aldea gala poblada por irreductubles galos que resiste, todavía y como siempre al invasor. Obelix, Ideafix, Panoramix, Asurancetúrix, Edadepiédrix o el propio Asterix son personajes inmortales.
El guionista principal de las historias, René Goscinny, (uno de los autores franceses de más éxito de la historia, con más de 500 millones de libros vendidos) falleció el 5 de noviembre de 1977. Se cuenta que cuanto Uderzo se enteró estaba trabajando en las ilustraciones de 'Astérix en Bélgica' y que decidió variar sutilmente la historia haciendo de esta un homenaje a su desaparecido compañero. La historia la ha contado el ilustrador David Guirao en un hilo que se ha convertido en viral en las últimas horas y que tiene ya más de 4.000 retuits y más de 8.000 "me gusta".
Seguro que ya lo sabían:
Uderzo llevaba 2 tercios de 'Astérix en Bélgica dibujado, cuando ocurre la triste noticia del fallecimiento de su compañero Goscinny, en ese momento dibuja una página completa con lluvia. El cielo gris-oscuro durará hasta la última viñeta del libro. pic.twitter.com/aVZfLVJ8dQ
— David Guirao (@davidguirao) 26 de julio de 2018
El guionista había dejado escrito un último álbum, 'La gran zanja' donde se ríe del enfrentamiento de izquierda y derecha y de los nacionalismos, estaban en un momento creativo irrepetible. Lo mismo Uderzo, dando lo mejor en cada viñeta. pic.twitter.com/lsHiEhUE3Z
— David Guirao (@davidguirao) 26 de julio de 2018
Cómo se puede apreciar en las fotos, los libros los tengo destrozados, y no es por tratarlos mal, al contrario, se han leído millones de veces.
— David Guirao (@davidguirao) 26 de julio de 2018
Tendría 16-17 años y en el escaparate de la tienda de cómic de mi pueblo @tajmahalcomics había expuesto este libro en francés, lo deseaba pero costaba un dineral, 5.500 pelas tardé meses en recaudar ese dinero como en 'Astérix y el caldero' pic.twitter.com/CrOf8zueCp
— David Guirao (@davidguirao) 26 de julio de 2018
Pongo colofón al hilo con esta maravilla, que ejemplifica el trabajo entre escritor e ilustrador 🙂
Merci beaucoup! por tantos RT y MeGustas. pic.twitter.com/uQCmLtwHnE
— David Guirao (@davidguirao) 26 de julio de 2018
