El homenaje del dibujante de Astérix a su guionista, oculto en una de sus aventuras

Las historias de Astérix el Galo están marcadas en la retina de muchos niños que tienen ya varias décadas. René Goscinny (guion) y Albert Uderzo (dibujo) dieron vida a todo un mundo de aventuras enmarcadas en el año 50 antes de Jesucristo en una aldea gala poblada por irreductubles galos que resiste, todavía y como siempre al invasor. Obelix, Ideafix, Panoramix, Asurancetúrix, Edadepiédrix o el propio Asterix son personajes inmortales.

El guionista principal de las historias, René Goscinny, (uno de los autores franceses de más éxito de la historia, con más de 500 millones de libros vendidos) falleció el 5 de noviembre de 1977. Se cuenta que cuanto Uderzo se enteró estaba trabajando en las ilustraciones de 'Astérix en Bélgica' y que decidió variar sutilmente la historia haciendo de esta un homenaje a su desaparecido compañero. La historia la ha contado el ilustrador David Guirao en un hilo que se ha convertido en viral en las últimas horas y que tiene ya más de 4.000 retuits y más de 8.000 "me gusta".

