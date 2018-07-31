El eterno retorno de la hamburguesa incorruptible

Cada año desde hace más de una década, las hamburguesas de McDonald´s protagonizan la misma historia (o, al menos, una muy similar): no se pudren. Da igual que la tengas encima de la mesa durante dos, tres, cuatro, seis o 12 años, el moho parece que no se atreve a aparecer.
Este año, el titular de la hamburguesa incorruptible vuelve a llevárselo un granjero de Canadá, que intentó poner el menú a la venta en un portal online (por unos 30 dólares), aunque enseguida fue retirado.
Y claro, la tentación de contar la misma historia era demasiado fuerte para la radio canadiense CBC:
How to get a call from a @cbcasithappens producer within 5 mins. https://t.co/vJQ5ZwQUpe
— Chris Harbord (@HarbordCBC) 5 de julio de 2018
El eterno retorno de la hamburguesa que no se pudre ni a tiros arrancó hace décadas. Probablemente el hito más antiguo y conocido fue el experimento de un tal Len Foley, quien se encargó de contemplar cómo ‘envejecen’ (o no) las hamburguesas.
La explicación más común sobre la aparente longevidad de este producto (que no significa que se pueda comer después de tantos años almacenado, ojo) la proporcionó un consejero culinario llamado J. Kenjy López-Alt en Seriouseats.com.
“La hamburguesa no se pudre porque es de tamaño pequeño y su superficie relativamente grande ayuda a perder humedad muy rápido”, escribió hace ocho años. Sin humedad, no hay moho ni crecimiento bacteriano, claro. Y la carne, de entrada, está bastante esterilizada por su alta temperatura de cocción. Todo ayuda: incluso los altos niveles de sal.
La educadora de bienestar y consultora nutricional Karen Hanrahan estuvo conservando una hamburguesa McDonald's desde 1996 para ilustrar su inexistente capacidad de descomposición. Además de secarse, encogerse y tener un extraño olor, no hubo cambios radicales en su aspecto durante al menos 12 años.
También es célebre el menú (hamburguesa y patatas fritas) que la fotógrafa canadiense Sally Davies compró allá por 2010 y que estuvo fotografiando durante años, sin notar descomposición alguna (excepto un nada atractivo olor a plástico). Es su llamado ‘Happy Meal Project’. Y otro feliz dueño de una hambuguesa 'eterna', David Whipple, también tuvo sus 15 minutos de fama hace un lustro.
El año pasado también generó titulares. Y el anterior. Y en 2015. Y en 2014. Y en 2013. Y en 2012...
¡Que les aproveche!
