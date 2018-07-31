El eterno retorno de la hamburguesa incorruptible

Cada año desde hace más de una década, las hamburguesas de McDonald´s protagonizan la misma historia (o, al menos, una muy similar): no se pudren. Da igual que la tengas encima de la mesa durante dos, tres, cuatro, seis o 12 años, el moho parece que no se atreve a aparecer.

Este año, el titular de la hamburguesa incorruptible vuelve a llevárselo un granjero de Canadá, que intentó poner el menú a la venta en un portal online (por unos 30 dólares), aunque enseguida fue retirado.

Y claro, la tentación de contar la misma historia era demasiado fuerte para la radio canadiense CBC:

How to get a call from a @cbcasithappens producer within 5 mins. https://t.co/vJQ5ZwQUpe

— Chris Harbord (@HarbordCBC) 5 de julio de 2018