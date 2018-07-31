Las feministas de Marruecos plantan cara a la campaña machista “Sé un hombre y cubre a tus mujeres”

En los últimos días, una campaña recorre las redes de Marruecos. Con el eslogan "sé un hombre y cubre a tus mujeres". La iniciativa exige que ellas vayan a la playa tapadas con vestidos largos o burkini, tal como, afirman, manda el Corán.

La campaña ha tenido inmediatamente una respuesta por parte de movimientos feministas, con una réplica en redes con el eslogan: "Sé una mujer libre". La que abrió la réplica en Facebook fue la activista de aquel país del movimiento alternativo por las libertades individuales, Betty Lachgar, quién ha colgado un manifiesto en contra de la campaña machista.

En él afirma que hay que luchar "contra las órdenes patriarcales y el oscurantismo, sé una mujer libre, libre de llevar una camiseta o un bikini o no, libre de ir a la playa o no, libre de tus decisiones y de tus opciones". Afirma que ignorar la cruzada machista es ser cómplice de ella.

Afirma que su campaña no conseguirá cambiar la sociedad marroquí, pero se niega a mirarla de brazos cruzados.

Lachgar considera que el movimiento "sé un hombre" está íntimamente relacionado con el machismo y que los hombres que lo apoyan son "los mismos" que "cuando una mujer es violada dicen 'se lo merecía, por ir como iba vestida'.

Las feministas islámicas entienden que nada en las escrituras del Corán obliga a las mujeres a ir tapadas y que estas medidas no se pueden imponer, de la misma forma que no se puede imponer que no se cubran, si esa es su preferencia personal.