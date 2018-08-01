Diario Público
Pablo Casado haciéndose una foto con migrantes o la definición de “hipocresía” en una imagen

Este miércoles Pablo Casado ha dejado una curiosa imagen al saludar a una veintena de migrantes. El presidente del PP ha visitado hoy Algeciras y Ceuta tras asegurar el pasado fin de semana que "millones de africanos quieren venir" y defender que "no es posible que haya papeles para todos".

En las redes sociales, la reacción ha sido de incredulidad general por la tremenda "hipocresía" de Casado:

