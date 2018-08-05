Diario Público
Twitter El cinismo de un senador del PP en un tuit sobre las Trece Rosas: “¿Inocentes o terroristas?”

Durante la mañana del domingo, el aniversario del asesinato franquista de las Trece Rosas ha traído multitud de reacciones políticas.

Tanto, que varios representantes de los partidos principales de la izquierda española han querido recordar la memoria de las trece antifascistas de las Juventudes Socialistas Unificadas que, un 5 de agosto, fueron fusiladas.

"Adelina, Ana, Blanca, Carmen, Dionisia, Elena, Joaquina, Julia, Luisa, Martina, Pilar, Victoria, Virtudes. Seguís vivas en nuestra memoria", escribía Pedro Sánchez

Figuras políticas como Alberto Garzón, Carmen Calvo o Juan Carlos Monedero han dejado tuits similares al publicado por el presidente del Gobierno.

Sin embargo, el clima de respeto y homenaje se ha visto truncado por el senador del Partido Popular Joaquín L.Ramírez que, desde su cuenta personal de Twitter, se preguntaba si las Trece Rosas fueron "terroristas".

En otro Tuit que el político borró, se preguntaba, además, si estas fueron "asesinas" en vez de unas "víctimas míticas" del franquismo.

Pese a haber borrado uno de los tuits, L.Ramírez se ha mostrado reacio a rectificar y ha contestado a los tuiteros sin ningún tipo de pudor: "¿Usted sabe la verdad?, le preguntaba a un usuario. "¿Es que usted decide? ¿O lo sabe todo?", le comentaba a otro que le había llamado inculto.

