España ha despertado con una noticia triste: el Senado argentino ha rechazado la legalización del aborto. Como es habitual, las reacciones en Twitter no han tardado en llegar, en tanto que multitud de políticos y personalidades de la esfera pública española han mostrado su descontento.
Entre los comentarios, han destacado varios tuits de Ismael Serrano en los que contestaba a aquellos senadores "provida" que se preguntaban tras la votación "que hubieran llegado a ser esos embriones abortados".
El cantautor ha recordado a los conservadores que en Argentina la muerte por aborto clandestino es la principal causa de muerte materna. " ¿Por qué no se preguntan qué podrían haber sido esas mujeres muertas en abortos clandestinos, que sí eran una realidad y no una entelequia falaz como la que usan en sus argumentos?", escribía.
Senadores argentinos “provida” preguntándose qué hubieran llegado a ser esos embriones abortados... Por qué no se preguntan qué podrían haber sido esas mujeres muertas en abortos clandestinos, que sí eran una realidad y no una entelequia falaz como la que usan en sus argumentos?
— Ismael Serrano (@SerranoIsmael) 9 de agosto de 2018
Por qué no se preguntan qué podrían haber sido todas esas adolescentes obligadas a gestar y parir en condiciones de pobreza y exclusión?
— Ismael Serrano (@SerranoIsmael) 9 de agosto de 2018
Cabría suponer que los que hoy se oponen a la legalización del aborto y llaman a “defender la vida” ahora lucharán con el mismo ahínco por promocionar la educación sexual y el uso de anticonceptivos, que apelarán al gobierno para impulsar políticas sociales... pero no.
— Ismael Serrano (@SerranoIsmael) 9 de agosto de 2018
Las mujeres ricas seguirán abortando en sus clínicas privadas. Las pobres morirán en la clandestinidad.
Pero todo habrá de cambiar. Algún día. Más pronto que tarde. Porque la marea de pañuelos verdes es imparable. Porque estas mujeres están haciendo Historia. Será legal.
— Ismael Serrano (@SerranoIsmael) 9 de agosto de 2018
La reacción del artista ha llegado hasta el otro lado del charco, donde las tuiteras han celebrado sus palabras.
"Nadie podrá decidir sobre tu vientre.♪" Que lindo es leerte, desde dónde estés acompañando nuestra lucha. ????✊
— Ev He (@EveHeili) 9 de agosto de 2018
Siempre me gustaron tus canciones, ahora me gustas todo ????
— Ara ???? (@Ara_Hell) 9 de agosto de 2018
Son los q históricamente se opusieron a todas las leyes q ampliaban derechos a las personas: voto femenino, el divorcio, el matrimonio igualitario, educacion sexual integral, identidad de genero etc.etc.
— Natalia Fernandez (@natientwiter) 9 de agosto de 2018
Te amo, Ismael. Sarpado. Gracias por estar con las pibas en esta.
— Barbi O'Riley ???? (@MasGintonicXfa) 9 de agosto de 2018
Viste lo que escribió este tipo? A la distancia , mas interesado e informado que la mayoría de "nuestros" Senadores, un genio.
— Marcelo Dominguez ψ (@marcelond10) 9 de agosto de 2018
