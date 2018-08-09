Diario Público
Diario Público

Aborto en Argentina Ismael Serrano contra los ‘provida’ argentinos: “Las mujeres ricas abortarán en sus clínicas privadas, las pobres morirán en la clandestinidad”

Por

España ha despertado con una noticia triste: el Senado argentino ha rechazado la legalización del aborto. Como es habitual, las reacciones en Twitter no han tardado en llegar, en tanto que multitud de políticos y personalidades de la esfera pública española han mostrado su descontento.

Entre los comentarios, han destacado varios tuits de Ismael Serrano en los que contestaba a aquellos senadores "provida" que se preguntaban tras la votación "que hubieran llegado a ser esos embriones abortados".

El cantautor ha recordado a los conservadores que en Argentina la muerte por aborto clandestino es la principal causa de muerte materna. " ¿Por qué no se preguntan qué podrían haber sido esas mujeres muertas en abortos clandestinos, que sí eran una realidad y no una entelequia falaz como la que usan en sus argumentos?", escribía.

La reacción del artista ha llegado hasta el otro lado del charco, donde las tuiteras han celebrado sus palabras.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo