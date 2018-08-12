El perfil de Twitter que aglutina los mayores ejemplos de gentrificación y turismo masivo

Que la gentrificación y las aglomeraciones por culpa de los turistas han llegado a las grandes capitales mundiales es un hecho. Que los vecindarios afectados por estas dinámicas que intoxican los barrios más tradicionales se están organizando, también es un hecho. Al igual que también lo es el ver carteles, pintadas u organizaciones centradas en denunciar esta realidad. Lo que no era tan normal era poder ver las demandas en torno a esta cuestión de todo el planeta concentradas en una red social como Twitter.

Ese es el cometido de Humans of late capitalism, una cuenta que aglutina decenas de ejemplos de grandes concentraciones de turistas. En un mes y medio reúne a 9000 seguidores que pueden comprobar por ellos mismos los límites a los que se está llegando, como el que un turista se haga una fotografía al lado de una pintada que denuncia la turistificación de los barrios.

Aunque en el perfil aparezcan cantidad de enclaves turísticos, la palma se la llevan lugares como la Fontana de Trevi en Roma o el parque Güell de Barcelona.

Pero como todo el mundo sabe, Twitter da la posibilidad de llegar a todo el mundo, por lo que todo el mundo envía sus fotografías, desde los lugares más conocidos hasta los rincones más escondidos.

“The ruins of Angkor, Cambodia. The two sides of a story...“

Via:@AlbertGasull pic.twitter.com/tNUm83ByKV

— Humans Of Late Tourism (@LateHumans) 11 de agosto de 2018