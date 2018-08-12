El perfil de Twitter que aglutina los mayores ejemplos de gentrificación y turismo masivo

Que la gentrificación y las aglomeraciones por culpa de los turistas han llegado a las grandes capitales mundiales es un hecho. Que los vecindarios afectados por estas dinámicas que intoxican los barrios más tradicionales se están organizando, también es un hecho. Al igual que también lo es el ver carteles, pintadas u organizaciones centradas en denunciar esta realidad. Lo que no era tan normal era poder ver las demandas en torno a esta cuestión de todo el planeta concentradas en una red social como Twitter.
Ese es el cometido de Humans of late capitalism, una cuenta que aglutina decenas de ejemplos de grandes concentraciones de turistas. En un mes y medio reúne a 9000 seguidores que pueden comprobar por ellos mismos los límites a los que se está llegando, como el que un turista se haga una fotografía al lado de una pintada que denuncia la turistificación de los barrios.
Foto: Martin Parr pic.twitter.com/oLaM1WjdTl
— Humans Of Late Tourism (@LateHumans) 12 de agosto de 2018
Aunque en el perfil aparezcan cantidad de enclaves turísticos, la palma se la llevan lugares como la Fontana de Trevi en Roma o el parque Güell de Barcelona.
Roma, juliol 2018
Via:@Megamiau1 pic.twitter.com/mSRo2vBwvl
— Humans Of Late Tourism (@LateHumans) 7 de agosto de 2018
Foto: Martin Parr pic.twitter.com/oLaM1WjdTl
— Humans Of Late Tourism (@LateHumans) 12 de agosto de 2018
Parc Güell.
Via:@lquintopino pic.twitter.com/SF7gyYxtjv
— Humans Of Late Tourism (@LateHumans) 11 de agosto de 2018
Pero como todo el mundo sabe, Twitter da la posibilidad de llegar a todo el mundo, por lo que todo el mundo envía sus fotografías, desde los lugares más conocidos hasta los rincones más escondidos.
“The ruins of Angkor, Cambodia. The two sides of a story...“
Via:@AlbertGasull pic.twitter.com/tNUm83ByKV
— Humans Of Late Tourism (@LateHumans) 11 de agosto de 2018
CARRERA DE TURISTAS POR COGER UNA HAMACA EN HOTEL DE CANARIAS.(2017)
Via:@koropangea pic.twitter.com/xbBW9meoHo
— Humans Of Late Tourism (@LateHumans) 11 de agosto de 2018
Veranasi, India.
Via: @urikingkat pic.twitter.com/7XKHhHkEka
— Humans Of Late Tourism (@LateHumans) 11 de agosto de 2018
#Edimburg
Via: @XaviRodriguez pic.twitter.com/Ia6EssIjZA
— Humans Of Late Tourism (@LateHumans) 8 de agosto de 2018
Además, la cuenta de Twitter sirve para compartir fotografías que los usuarios envían, a veces anónimamente, tanto a favor como en contra.
Poble Sec, Barcelona.
“1984 is now, fuck AirBnB” pic.twitter.com/7DjPTnPnMt
— Humans Of Late Tourism (@LateHumans) 4 de agosto de 2018
#Palma
Via:@cassette_kid pic.twitter.com/vma6JqVYle
— Humans Of Late Tourism (@LateHumans) 11 de agosto de 2018
Porto, juliol 2018.
Via: @jangladab pic.twitter.com/gEwpYYJ0u7
— Humans Of Late Tourism (@LateHumans) 11 de agosto de 2018
Via:@Arran_jovent pic.twitter.com/HQy8F8w149
— Humans Of Late Tourism (@LateHumans) 7 de agosto de 2018
