Melanie Dudley, una ciudadana estadounidense de 34 años, se ha convertido en protagonista en las redes sociales por su reacción después de que un hombre le dijera que se tapara mientras daba el pecho a su bebe en un restaurante.
En un acto sarcástico, Dudley decidió taparse. Pero, lo que ocultó fue su cabeza mientras continuaba alimentando a su bebe con total naturalidad. Entre risas, su marido inmortalizó la imagen con su teléfono y después fue publicada en Facebook por una amiga de la familia.
Después, la foto fue compartida por la suegra de la mujer, Kitty Yannone, que describió los hechos con humor: "¡Amo a mi nuera!".
La imagen ha causado tanto impacto en la red que la propia Duddley ha podido dar su versión de los hechos en Yahoo Lifestyle. "Normalmente soy discreta, pero estábamos sentados en la parte trasera del restaurante", dijo la mujer.
