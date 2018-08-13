Así fue la brutal muerte de un perro lanzado sobre la verja de un centro de animales de Cantabria

El servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (SEPRONA) de la Guardia Civil de Cantabria, ha hecho público en su cuenta de Twitter el brutal trato que un hombre inflige a un perro, al que lanza por encima de la verja del centro de animales de San Román de la Llanilla.
En la imagen se ve como un hombre, presumiblemente su dueño, aparca un coche negro, lanza al perro por encima de la verja y como el animal se queda literalmete clavado en los pinchos. Consigue bajarlo, vuelve a revolear la perro y lo vuelve a lanza por encima de la reja. Esta vez con más fuerza y altura. Debido a este maltrato, el perro murió.
El SEPRONA pide ahora la colaboración ciudadana para encontrar al hombre que aparece en este tremendo vídeo.
#SEPRONA de #Cantabria investiga la muerte de un perro que fue lanzado por encima de una verja y se quedó clavado encima de los hierros.
Los hechos ocurrieron el día 08 de agosto en un centro de animales de #SanRomándelaLlanilla.
Si sabes algo:
#062 ????
????seprona@guardiacivil.org pic.twitter.com/dsZRutqZFn
— Guardia Civil ???????? (@guardiacivil) 13 de agosto de 2018
El desenlace de la agresión y la dureza de las imágenes, han despertado la reacción en Twitter, aunque varios usuarios piden penas más contundentes.
Le deseo al “señor” de la imagen, lo peor que le pueda pasar a un ser humano... cualquier cosa “atroz” que le tenga preparado el destino es poco para lo que merece una persona que es capaz de hacer eso...
— Jose Miguel Granados (@Gra10Ra) 13 de agosto de 2018
Para que? Para una multa? Si pedís ayuda ciudadana para CASTIGAR a esta gentuza, que son un peligro para TODA la sociedad (capaz de crueldad hacia los animales, capaz de crueldad hacia todos) el castigo tiene que ser duro y ejemplar
— Icon Soldier (@IconSoldier) 13 de agosto de 2018
Supongo que se le aplicará todo el peso de la ley... aunque en el caso del maltrato animal es bastante laxa......
— Scorpion_ (@Granaino_lr) 13 de agosto de 2018
Otro ????, hay más q botellines... Sanción dura cuando lo pilléis, ya está bien
— July Juan-Luis (@grimopidelo) 13 de agosto de 2018
