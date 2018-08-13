Diario Público
Diario Público

Así fue la brutal muerte de un perro lanzado sobre la verja de un centro de animales de Cantabria

Por

El servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (SEPRONA) de la Guardia Civil de Cantabria, ha hecho público en su cuenta de Twitter el brutal trato que un hombre inflige a un perro, al que lanza por encima de la verja del centro de animales de San Román de la Llanilla.

En la imagen se ve como un hombre, presumiblemente su dueño, aparca un coche negro, lanza al perro por encima de la verja y como el animal se queda literalmete clavado en los pinchos. Consigue bajarlo, vuelve a revolear la perro y lo vuelve a lanza por encima de la reja. Esta vez con más fuerza y altura. Debido a este maltrato, el perro murió.

El SEPRONA pide ahora la colaboración ciudadana para encontrar al hombre que aparece en este tremendo vídeo.

El desenlace de la agresión y la dureza de las imágenes, han despertado la reacción en Twitter, aunque varios usuarios piden penas más contundentes.

Lo último en Tremending