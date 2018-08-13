Diario Público
Diario Público

Un terremoto sacude Alicante y Murcia y la mayor afectada es… la siesta

Por

El terremoto de 3,9 en la escala de Richter que ha sacudido este lunes Alicante y Murcia, se ha dejado sentir en numerosas poblaciones. Ocurrió a algo después de las 16.30 y tuvo su epicentro a 11 kilómetros de profundidad en el término municipal de Albaterra (Alicante). En la superficie los daños colaterales más importantes parecen haberse cebado con la siesta, según comentan muchos en las redes sociales.

En pocos minutos el hashtag #Terremoto se había colocado en trending topic absoluto en España y entre los mensajes más compartidos, aquellos en los que los lugareños se sorprendían de haberse despertado de la siesta con una sacudida. Incluso la Policía local de Elche anunciaba en su cuenta de Twitter a sus conciudadanos, que lo que los había despertado de la siesta, se trataba de un terremoto de magnitud 3,9.

Pero ¿qué hacen todos durmiendo la siesta un lunes a las 16.40?

Lo último en Tremending