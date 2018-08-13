Un terremoto sacude Alicante y Murcia y la mayor afectada es… la siesta

El terremoto de 3,9 en la escala de Richter que ha sacudido este lunes Alicante y Murcia, se ha dejado sentir en numerosas poblaciones. Ocurrió a algo después de las 16.30 y tuvo su epicentro a 11 kilómetros de profundidad en el término municipal de Albaterra (Alicante). En la superficie los daños colaterales más importantes parecen haberse cebado con la siesta, según comentan muchos en las redes sociales.

En pocos minutos el hashtag #Terremoto se había colocado en trending topic absoluto en España y entre los mensajes más compartidos, aquellos en los que los lugareños se sorprendían de haberse despertado de la siesta con una sacudida. Incluso la Policía local de Elche anunciaba en su cuenta de Twitter a sus conciudadanos, que lo que los había despertado de la siesta, se trataba de un terremoto de magnitud 3,9.

Pedazo de terremoto acabo de notar en Elche!!!! Me he espabilado de la siesta pero por la vía rápida!!!! #elche #terremoto

Pero ¿qué hacen todos durmiendo la siesta un lunes a las 16.40?

Lo más curioso de todo es que a todo el mundo le haya pillado en la cama , en el sofá , en la siesta... Es lunes , son las 5 , me preocupa esto un poco #Terremoto

Por suerte el temblor, más que #Terremoto, no ha sido más que un susto. Sin embargo, me plantea una pregunta muy seria. El sismo se produjo hacia las 16:40 y la mayoría de gente que lo sintió dijo que los despertó de la siesta... ¿Hasta qué hora siestean cuando no hay #teremoto? https://t.co/QbMXJzr0Oe

— Ricardo Lampugnani (@RLampugnani) 13 de agosto de 2018