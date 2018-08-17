Carmen Lomana: “Los que perdieron la Guerra Civil no lo han asumido”

Por si no habían sido suficientes las voces que se han alzado contra la exhumación de Franco del Valle de los Caídos, llega ahora Carmen Lomana para dar su —nada humilde— opinión. "Me parece algo siniestro, es como los profanadores de tumbas", ha dicho la empresaria durante una entrevista con Carmen Alcayde en el programa de Telemadrid 'Aquí hay madroño'.

Las declaraciones de Lomana sobre la exhumación del dictador se resumen en tres términos que ella misma utilizó: profanación, envidia y estética. La colaboradora de televisión dijo que "en este país hay dos problemas. Uno es la envidia. Eso y que los que perdieron la guerra, que yo les respeto muchísimo como ellos me tienen que respetar a mí, pues no lo han asumido".

Ni corta ni perezosa se quedó Carmen Lomana bien acomodada en el sofá de su casa de Marbella tras soltar estas declaraciones sobre los republicanos perseguidos durante la Guerra Civil. Además, también tuvo palabras —poco gentiles— para el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y su mujer, Begoña Gómez.

"No la aguanto. Ni a ella ni a su marido", comenzaba Lomana. "No me gusta todo lo que dice, todo lo que ha hecho", seguía; para terminar con un: "se ha ido de vacaciones y acaba de llegar. ¡Que trabaje un poco!".

Sí. Carmen Lomana.