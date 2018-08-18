Diario Público
Twitter “Déjenme, puto”: la reacción de una niña que se resiste a ser bautizada

Estamos acostumbrados a ver imágenes idílicas de bautizos de niños recién nacidos en brazos de sus padres. Pero, ocurre a veces que los niños que se inician en este rito están algo crecidos, por lo que no se muestran tan dóciles a la hora de recibir el sacramento.

Así lo muestra un vídeo viral difundido por una tuitera uruguaya en el que una niña se resiste ante las salpicaduras del sacerdote. En las imágenes la pequeña empieza a mostrar sus reticencias, forcejeando con los padres y el cura, para después pedir que le dejen.

"Déjenme, puto", dice en mitad del proceso, trayendo consigo la regañina de la madre que le golpea en la boca. El sacerdote, sin embargo, sigue oficiando como si nada ocurriera. Pero, de nada sirve esa regañina, pues la niña continúa con el pataleo y vuelve a gritar -por si nadie lo había oído antes- "Déjenme, puto".

