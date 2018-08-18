Diario Público
Twitter Se muere Kofi Annan y Morgan Freeman se convierte en Trending Topic

El sábado ha amanecido con la triste noticia de la muerte de Kofi Annan, el ex secretario general de la ONU, y como es natural, la red se ha llenado de mensajes en recuerdo de su memoria.

Pero también han aparecido las bromas en torno al supuesto parecido físico del político de nacionalidad ghanesa con el actor norteamericano Morgan Freeman. Tanto es así, que la estrella de Hollywood se ha colado en el top de las tendencias más comentadas de Twitter.

