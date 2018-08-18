El sábado ha amanecido con la triste noticia de la muerte de Kofi Annan, el ex secretario general de la ONU, y como es natural, la red se ha llenado de mensajes en recuerdo de su memoria.
Pero también han aparecido las bromas en torno al supuesto parecido físico del político de nacionalidad ghanesa con el actor norteamericano Morgan Freeman. Tanto es así, que la estrella de Hollywood se ha colado en el top de las tendencias más comentadas de Twitter.
Lo de que Morgan Freeman se iba a convertir en TT después de la muerte de Kofi Annan lo sabía hasta mi padre pic.twitter.com/l1QqPMYkgW
— Dani Domínguez (@DaniDominguez95) 18 de agosto de 2018
Fallece Kofi Annan. Automáticamente es TT Morgan Freeman. Este es el Twitter que me representa.
— Lassana (@_Lassana_) 18 de agosto de 2018
Ha muerto Kofi Annan, así que voy a subir una foto de Morgan Freeman porque soy super original. pic.twitter.com/SuxCVQxEsX
— Pedro López Rivadulla (@conuveyconelle) 18 de agosto de 2018
Por cada tuit de Kofi Annan con la foto de Morgan Freeman, chupito.
— Brioche (@BrioEnfurecida) 18 de agosto de 2018
Si de verdad ha muerto Kofi Annan preparaos para ver fotos de Morgan Freeman. Aquí os avisaron primero.
— Dani Who (@Quadrophenio) 18 de agosto de 2018
Y el neoranciofact instantáneo del día es "Kofi Annan = Morgan Freeman".
— Pedro Vera (@pedroveraOyP) 18 de agosto de 2018
Venga, pon una foto de Morgan Freeman para comentar la muerte de Kofi Annan... pic.twitter.com/PnfDLtHNic
— Iñigo (@iniaram) 18 de agosto de 2018
Murió Mandela, hoy muere Kofi Annan. Morgan Freeman está empezando a temer por su vida.. pic.twitter.com/lrz0guzKlM
— Saúl Carvajal R. (@Saul_Carvajal) 18 de agosto de 2018
Morgan Freeman siendo Trendind Topic cuando muere Kofi Annan. pic.twitter.com/sctaTNnFeT
— víctor. (@91Problemz) 18 de agosto de 2018
Los que no hemos puesto la foto de Morgan Freeman somos la resistencia. #DEPKofiAnnan
— Dios (@diostuitero) 18 de agosto de 2018
Ola no kedan chistes de morgan freeman ninio, solo masibon pic.twitter.com/IWdrZRSrRt
— Alabama Worley (@alabamawo) 18 de agosto de 2018
After retirement, Kofi Annan went for a vacation in a resort in Italy. One day he went to buy newspapers at nearby town. He was mobbed by crowds wanting autographs. They confused him with Morgan Freeman. He didn’t want to let them down. He signed the name Morgan Freeman and fled. pic.twitter.com/N0kY7D0zsz
— January Makamba (@JMakamba) 18 de agosto de 2018
Murió Kofi Annan, toca subir foto de Morgan Freeman haciendo de Nelson Mandela.
— laquintacolumna (@laquintacolumna) 18 de agosto de 2018
