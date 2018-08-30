Cachondeo por un supuesto estudio que dice que las mujeres alcanzan su belleza máxima a los 18 años y los hombres a los 50

“Según un estudio, las mujeres alcanzan el tope de su belleza a los 18 años y los hombres a los 50”. Es el tuit publicado este miércoles por la cuenta oficial de la cadena de radio musical Los 40. El mensaje se hacía eco de un supuesto estudio que fue comentado por los presentadores del programa matinal Anda Ya. En el espacio no se aclara quién ha hecho ese estudio y se asegura que fue realizado por una web de citas.
Según un estudio, las mujeres alcanzan el tope de su belleza a los 18 años y los hombres a los 50 ???????????? #AndaYaTeMotiva pic.twitter.com/5DqtlK8wf3
— LOS40 (@Los40) 29 de agosto de 2018
El tuit ha provocado un aluvión de críticas, burlas y bromas en las redes sociales, que han llevado a la cadena a pedir disculpas:
Según un estudio, las mujeres alcanzan el tope de su belleza cuando mandan a tomar por culo todos los estudios sobre su belleza.
— Miss Bracknell (@MissBracknell) 29 de agosto de 2018
Sobre el "estudio" que afirma que las mujeres llegan al tope de su belleza a los 18 y los hombres a los 50, tengo que decir que pic.twitter.com/r5z8rNUEhP
— Dry MacGyver (@AndromeDry) 30 de agosto de 2018
"Según un estudio, las mujeres alcanzan el tope de su belleza a los 18 años"
Gillian Anderson: Hold my coat. pic.twitter.com/zKbo9Xhfb9
— Surada ???? (@Mizuski) 30 de agosto de 2018
Then explain this pic.twitter.com/dny3x2dOd4
— Abstractivo (@mariord99) 29 de agosto de 2018
Demostrado por la universidad de los santos cojones.
— ~☨~ Zetsubou Nanami (@Kasscabel) 29 de agosto de 2018
A ver si adivino... cincuentón verdad?
— ♀️Keeping Up with Clara (@Claradrunk) 29 de agosto de 2018
— laquintacolumna (@laquintacolumna) 30 de agosto de 2018
Estudio llevado a cabo por un hombre cincuentón, en plena pitopausia, tras comprarse un descapotable e intentar ligarse a jovencitas de 18 años para sentir que aún tiene tirón? Solo pregunto...
— Goizeder (@Goizeder77) 29 de agosto de 2018
— Adelaida la vruja jsjsjsjs (@JBonet64) 29 de agosto de 2018
Este artículo es mezquino y degradante, no sólo para las mujeres si no para cualquier persona con un mínimo de coeficiente intelectual.
— Fernando A. (@nando19890) 29 de agosto de 2018
Intentando averiguar si esta publicación tiene sentido. pic.twitter.com/HLRUzn6k6i
— Ismael Villodres (@ismavillodresc) 29 de agosto de 2018
Se filtran imágenes inéditas del científico que realiza el estudio. pic.twitter.com/mmivyTyeXQ
— Tomate (@Tomasuncafe_) 29 de agosto de 2018
Vaya estupidez ????????♀️ pic.twitter.com/zaMJQkHIqD
— Alex ???????? (@CadizAma) 29 de agosto de 2018
— Cristina Fernández (@cfmwebservices) 30 de agosto de 2018
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>