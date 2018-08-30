Diario Público
Cachondeo por un supuesto estudio que dice que las mujeres alcanzan su belleza máxima a los 18 años y los hombres a los 50

Por

“Según un estudio, las mujeres alcanzan el tope de su belleza a los 18 años y los hombres a los 50”. Es el tuit publicado este miércoles por la cuenta oficial de la cadena de radio musical Los 40. El mensaje se hacía eco de un supuesto estudio que fue comentado por los presentadores del programa matinal Anda Ya. En el espacio no se aclara quién ha hecho ese estudio y se asegura que fue realizado por una web de citas.

El tuit ha provocado un aluvión de críticas, burlas y bromas en las redes sociales, que han llevado a la cadena a pedir disculpas:

