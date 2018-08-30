Diario Público
Diario Público

El vídeo del “falangista entrañable” en el Valle de los Caídos que se ha convertido en viral

Por

“…Que está enterrado Francisco Franco y, sobre todo, José Antonio… Soy falangista…”. Este extracto de un reportaje de la productora Sinfiltros.com, en el que aparece un ciudadano catalán que se declara “falangista”, se ha convertido en viral y tiene ya miles de retuits y "me gusta". El “falangista entrañable”, como le ha bautizado algún tuitero, da su opinión sobre la inminente exhumación de los restos de Franco. “Es simbólico. Más que nada que soy catalán y nos han abandonado. Y ahora los quitan y no queda nada”, asegura. Los usuarios de las redes han hablado de “sobreactuación”.

El curioso tono de la respuesta ha hecho incluso preguntarse a muchos si se trata de una broma o un vídeo preparado. El propio autor del reportaje, el periodista Enrique Viguera, ante el éxito del vídeo, ha asegurado que no se trata de un actor sino que es real.

Las reacciones al extracto se han sucedido en las redes:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo