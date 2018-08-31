Lo que sí hizo Franco: el vídeo de Spanish Revolution sobre la fortuna del dictador y su familia

Con la exhumación de los restos de Franco del Valle de los Caídos cerca de ser una realidad, esta semana hemos visto un hilo de Twitter que recupera las cosas que no pasaban con Franco. Unos mensajes que desmienten los supuestos argumentos de la ultraderecha revisionista que trata de blanquear su sangriento legado y que aclaran, por ejemplo, que Franco no creó la Seguridad Social, ni las pensiones, ni mejoró la economía del país, ni creó las viviendas de Protección Oficial, entre otros mitos. Unos mitos que desde Spanish Revolution también recogieron en un vídeo.
“Esto con Franco no pasaba”: el hilo viral que desmiente los supuestos logros del franquismo
Pero hay otras cosas que sí hizo Franco. Como ahora recuerda Spanish Revolution en otro vídeo, la dictadura no sólo fue una maquinaria represiva, también fue un gran negocio para la familia del golpista. Se estima que la fortuna de la familia Franco podría ascender a más de 500 millones de euros, que incluye aparcamientos, palacetes y edificios. Además, en 2012 los descendientes del golpista se permitieron el lujo de regularizar 7,5 millones gracias a la amnistía fiscal del Partido Popular.
