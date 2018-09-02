El funeral de Aretha Franklin se ha visto empañado por un acto machista, después de el obispo encargado de oficiar el acto manoseara de manera descarada a la cantante Ariana Grande, que homenajeó a Franklin cantando uno de sus temas más históricos.
Después de su actuación, Grande se acercó al pastor Charles H. Ellis, quién la felicitó delante de todos con un cariño desmesurado. Desde el primero momento, el religioso abrazó a la cantante y la agarró por la cintura. En los vídeos difundidos en las redes, se puede ver como la mano de Ellis sube desde la cintura, llegando a tocar el pecho de la artista de manera descarada.
I don’t care what you think about Ariana Grande, her music or her dress. This is wrong. That bishop’s hand should not be on her breast: I just saw this because I’ve been working and not watching pic.twitter.com/ixVhgYBJTN
— Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) 1 de septiembre de 2018
La polémica, que ha generado multitud de comentarios en tuiter y ha convertido el momento en Trending Topic, ha llevado al obispo a pedir disculpas ante los medios de comunicación, pero sin reconocer del todo los hechos.
"Nunca sería mi intención tocar el pecho de ninguna mujer... No sé, supongo que la rodeé con el brazo.Quizá crucé la frontera, tal vez fui demasiado amigable o familiar, pero nuevamente, me disculpo", explicó.
Pero, el machismo no se quedó en el gesto del religioso, ya que parte de las redes señalaron a la propia cantante como culpable del acoso debido a su vestimenta.
Ariana Grande se puso un vestido demasiado corto y pasó un mal momentohttps://t.co/uMbGyWoQyV pic.twitter.com/Jpp0zbd7LZ
— El Blog (@elblog) 1 de septiembre de 2018
Fue culpa de Ariana Grande porque tentó a ese Santo Obispo
— Hernanpol (@mrhernandiaz) 2 de septiembre de 2018
#ArianaGrande es una de las mujeres mas guapas que hay en el mundo, yo no me quemaría por tocarle un seno.... por tocarle los dos, sí!.#GanandoComoSiempre
— Naviteora (@NAVITEORA) 2 de septiembre de 2018
Sin embargo, los comentarios en esta línea han sido escasos ya que la comunidad tuitera ha cargado duramente contra el machismo del obispo
Charles Ellis, el cura del funeral de Aretha Franklin, agarrando a Ariana Grande es lo mas incómodo que uno puede ver en redes hoy...
Eso y la morboseada que le pegó Bill Clinton.
Paridos! pic.twitter.com/SPga5wtMvM
— Uribe DJ (@UribeDJ) 1 de septiembre de 2018
— Pablo Durantez (@PabloDurCan) 1 de septiembre de 2018
La "mano larga" del reverendo en el pecho de Ariana Grande desata JUSTAMENTE la furia en las redes. Incluso hay quien ha criticado @ArianaGrande por llevar traje inapropiado.Para mí como si estuviera desnuda, nada justifica este señor
https://t.co/0UI4PXeXG6
— Euprepio Padula (@EuprepioPadula) 2 de septiembre de 2018
Ese violador de mierda que la manoseo a ariana grande tenía que ser OBISPO
— Porti (@kngporti) 2 de septiembre de 2018
Nada justifica un acoso, o algún tipo de denigracion a la mujer. A @ArianaGrande se le notaba lo incómodo que estaba. Se noto que trato que alguien dijera algo e inclusive se ve como al final dice No.
NADA ABSOLUTAMENTE NADA justifica este tipo de ASQUEROSIDAD.#RespectAriana
— RMZMARIO (@RmzMario_16) 2 de septiembre de 2018
¡Lamentable! @ArianaGrande sufre acoso por parte de obispo... #RMSNoticias ???????? pic.twitter.com/8rXODgeRw1
— RMS (@RMScanal) 2 de septiembre de 2018
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>