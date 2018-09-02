El funeral de Aretha Franklin se ha visto empañado por un acto machista, después de el obispo encargado de oficiar el acto manoseara de manera descarada a la cantante Ariana Grande, que homenajeó a Franklin cantando uno de sus temas más históricos.

Después de su actuación, Grande se acercó al pastor Charles H. Ellis, quién la felicitó delante de todos con un cariño desmesurado. Desde el primero momento, el religioso abrazó a la cantante y la agarró por la cintura. En los vídeos difundidos en las redes, se puede ver como la mano de Ellis sube desde la cintura, llegando a tocar el pecho de la artista de manera descarada.

I don’t care what you think about Ariana Grande, her music or her dress. This is wrong. That bishop’s hand should not be on her breast: I just saw this because I’ve been working and not watching pic.twitter.com/ixVhgYBJTN

— Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) 1 de septiembre de 2018