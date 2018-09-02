Diario Público
El funeral de Aretha Franklin se ha visto empañado por un acto machista, después de el obispo encargado de oficiar el acto manoseara de manera descarada a la cantante Ariana Grande, que homenajeó a Franklin cantando uno de sus temas más históricos.

Después de su actuación, Grande se acercó al pastor Charles H. Ellis, quién la felicitó delante de todos con un cariño desmesurado. Desde el primero momento, el religioso abrazó a la cantante y la agarró por la cintura. En los vídeos difundidos en las redes, se puede ver como la mano de Ellis sube desde la cintura, llegando a tocar el pecho de la artista de manera descarada.

La polémica, que ha generado multitud de comentarios en tuiter y ha convertido el momento en Trending Topic, ha llevado al obispo a pedir disculpas ante los medios de comunicación, pero sin reconocer del todo los hechos.

"Nunca sería mi intención tocar el pecho de ninguna mujer... No sé, supongo que la rodeé con el brazo.Quizá crucé la frontera, tal vez fui demasiado amigable o familiar, pero nuevamente, me disculpo", explicó.

Pero, el machismo no se quedó en el gesto del religioso, ya que parte de las redes señalaron a la propia cantante como culpable del acoso debido a su vestimenta.

Sin embargo, los comentarios en esta línea han sido escasos ya que la comunidad tuitera ha cargado duramente contra el machismo del obispo

