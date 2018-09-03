Diario Público
La revista ‘¡Hola!’ habla sobre la vuelta al trabajo de los reyes y desata el cachondeo

“¡Fin de las vacaciones! Los reyes Felipe y Letizia vuelven al trabajo”. Así se titula la noticia publicada el pasado viernes por la revista ¡Hola!. Un texto clásico que solemos ver en la prensa del corazón cada año. El artículo informa de que, al igual que “otros tantos ciudadanos” Felipe y Letizia apuraban “sus últimos días de descanso estival” antes de “retomar su rutina”. “Los reyes ya tienen su agenda oficial a pleno rendimiento y cuentan con varios actos programados para la semana que viene, entre ellos el primero que protagonizará su hija mayor, la princesa de Asturias”.

La noticia ha desatado el cachondeo en las redes sociales, donde no pocos tuiteros han desplegado su ironía:

