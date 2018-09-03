La revista ‘¡Hola!’ habla sobre la vuelta al trabajo de los reyes y desata el cachondeo

“¡Fin de las vacaciones! Los reyes Felipe y Letizia vuelven al trabajo”. Así se titula la noticia publicada el pasado viernes por la revista ¡Hola!. Un texto clásico que solemos ver en la prensa del corazón cada año. El artículo informa de que, al igual que “otros tantos ciudadanos” Felipe y Letizia apuraban “sus últimos días de descanso estival” antes de “retomar su rutina”. “Los reyes ya tienen su agenda oficial a pleno rendimiento y cuentan con varios actos programados para la semana que viene, entre ellos el primero que protagonizará su hija mayor, la princesa de Asturias”.
La noticia ha desatado el cachondeo en las redes sociales, donde no pocos tuiteros han desplegado su ironía:
Puta bida tt pic.twitter.com/ILKpdlXn3V
— ácido (@acidoenlared) 1 de septiembre de 2018
¿Trabajar? Que graciosos son estos plebeyos, Leti. pic.twitter.com/oq7waWBTel
— PhotochoPP (@photochopeando) 2 de septiembre de 2018
Me imagino a los periodistas en la redacción con una nariz de pachacho y haciendo malabares ???????? Reyes y trabajo, los muy cachondos ???????????? https://t.co/4HY68Fs8d6
— Eze (@TweetsEze) 3 de septiembre de 2018
Los límites del humor. pic.twitter.com/ksGZZyOGR1
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) 1 de septiembre de 2018
Los reyes inician sus 11 meses de vacaciones en Madrid tras su mes de vacaciones en Mallorca
— Josemi (@josemizgz) 1 de septiembre de 2018
— David Lopez (@Dalocer) 1 de septiembre de 2018
Trabajo? pic.twitter.com/N6tFxRRA9j
— Javiergregorio97 (@JavierGregcover) 1 de septiembre de 2018
-Papá, he ido al médico y me ha dado la baja por síndrome postvacacional jaja
- Jajajajajaja pic.twitter.com/urUkrVx2pS
— Sheila Ljungberg (@SheilaLjungberg) 3 de septiembre de 2018
El rey vuelve al trabajo como cualquier otro españolhttps://t.co/Fy1dqU9cfI
— El Jueves (@eljueves) 3 de septiembre de 2018
"Los reyes terminan las vacaciones y vuelven al trabajo" Estos periodistas tienen una guasa!!
🙂 🙂 🙂
— Manuel Balsera Santo (@balsera_santo) 1 de septiembre de 2018
Puta bida tt pic.twitter.com/ILKpdlXn3V
— ácido (@acidoenlared) 1 de septiembre de 2018
Los peores ninis del mundo, los mantenemos y no son ni hijos nuestros
— Fadma Mohamed ♏ (@FadmaLacasitos) 3 de septiembre de 2018
- Hijo, ¿Cómo llevas la #vueltaaltrabajo ?
- ¿Qué es trabajo?
- Eso que hacen los plebeyos para mantenernos
- Papá, ahora ya no les llamamos plebeyos
- ¿Y cómo les llamáis?
- Pringaos pic.twitter.com/dtBRaMxZBs
— Fairlaine (@Fairlane4) 3 de septiembre de 2018
Puta bida tt pic.twitter.com/ILKpdlXn3V
— ácido (@acidoenlared) 1 de septiembre de 2018
Al trabajo!!!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/962lXz0uiy
— Jordi???? (@jordimanuel) 3 de septiembre de 2018
Me dicen por ahí que se equivocaron de portada. pic.twitter.com/jtZ3SyBTxa
— Abel García (@Abel_Garcia_) 2 de septiembre de 2018
Letizia vuelve al Telediario?
— M. Casas #jo sócCDR (@carrermallorca) 3 de septiembre de 2018
Aaaarrggg qué repelús! pic.twitter.com/OLUMbBUXEX
— Herr Dr. Orni ???? (@mjblesa) 3 de septiembre de 2018
Felipe VI sufre un ataque de risa al pensar en todos los que vuelven a currar el luneshttps://t.co/UjSC91r3p3
— El Jueves (@eljueves) 31 de agosto de 2018
¿Borbones trabajando? Ay que me parto de risa pic.twitter.com/B8BIeREp72
— ishtar CAT (@Ishtar_Storm) 1 de septiembre de 2018
Son vacaciones de las vacaciones!!!
— Manoli (@ManoliMacuto) 1 de septiembre de 2018
