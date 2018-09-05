Diario Público
Muere por un cáncer una joven presentadora de la BBC tras despedirse de sus seguidores en Twitter

En palabras del legendario Frank Sinatra, me temo que el momento ha llegado, amigos. Y de repente. Me han dicho que sólo me quedan días. Es muy surrealista. Muchas gracias a todos por el apoyo que he recibido”. Con estas palabras, la presentadora de BBC Radio Rachel Bland anunciaba el pasado lunes que le quedaba poco tiempo de vida.

Su mensaje se hizo viral y miles de personas lo compartieron y respondieron llenando su cuenta de mensajes de apoyo y cariño.

Bland, muy conocida por su podcast ‘You, Me and the Big C', en el que narró su lucha contra el cáncer de mama que padecía, ha fallecido este miércoles a los 40 años. Lo ha anunciado su pareja, quién ha explicado, también en Twitter, que “ha muerto en paz esta mañana, rodeada de su familia más cercana”. “Estamos rotos pero ella querría que agradeciese a todos los que han mostrado interés en su historia o le han enviado mensajes de apoyo. Nunca sabréis todo lo que significó para ella”, explicó.

La web de BBC explica hoy que Bland supo en 2016 que tenía un cáncer de mama. Se sometió a una mastectomía y a sesiones de quimoterapia. Meses después conoció que tenía metástasis y que su cáncer era incurable.

“Cuando supo de su enfermedad, Bland se convirtió en la coanfitriona del podcast "You, Me and the Big C" ("Tú, yo y la gran C", donde C es igual a cáncer), junto a Deborah James y Lauren Mahon”, explica BBC. En el programa hablaban sobre la enfermedad “desde la experiencia personal, con honestidad, mucho humor y una mirada sincera".

Tras conocer la noticia del deceso, las redes han vuelto a llenarse de mensajes de cariño a la familia y de agradecimiento a Bland por su coraje y por su labor de concienciación sobre la enfermedad.

