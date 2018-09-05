Muere por un cáncer una joven presentadora de la BBC tras despedirse de sus seguidores en Twitter

“En palabras del legendario Frank Sinatra, me temo que el momento ha llegado, amigos. Y de repente. Me han dicho que sólo me quedan días. Es muy surrealista. Muchas gracias a todos por el apoyo que he recibido”. Con estas palabras, la presentadora de BBC Radio Rachel Bland anunciaba el pasado lunes que le quedaba poco tiempo de vida.

In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so much for all the support I’ve received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends. ???????? pic.twitter.com/DhMurbqMJz — Rachael Bland (@Rachael_Hodges) 3 de septiembre de 2018

Su mensaje se hizo viral y miles de personas lo compartieron y respondieron llenando su cuenta de mensajes de apoyo y cariño.

Bland, muy conocida por su podcast ‘You, Me and the Big C', en el que narró su lucha contra el cáncer de mama que padecía, ha fallecido este miércoles a los 40 años. Lo ha anunciado su pareja, quién ha explicado, también en Twitter, que “ha muerto en paz esta mañana, rodeada de su familia más cercana”. “Estamos rotos pero ella querría que agradeciese a todos los que han mostrado interés en su historia o le han enviado mensajes de apoyo. Nunca sabréis todo lo que significó para ella”, explicó.

Our beautiful, courageous Rachael died peacefully this morning surrounded by her close family. We are crushed but she would want me to thank everyone who took an interest in her story or sent messages of support. You’ll never know how much they meant to her. Steve and Freddie xxx pic.twitter.com/soq7YHvF9u — Rachael Bland (@Rachael_Hodges) 5 de septiembre de 2018

La web de BBC explica hoy que Bland supo en 2016 que tenía un cáncer de mama. Se sometió a una mastectomía y a sesiones de quimoterapia. Meses después conoció que tenía metástasis y que su cáncer era incurable.

“Cuando supo de su enfermedad, Bland se convirtió en la coanfitriona del podcast "You, Me and the Big C" ("Tú, yo y la gran C", donde C es igual a cáncer), junto a Deborah James y Lauren Mahon”, explica BBC. En el programa hablaban sobre la enfermedad “desde la experiencia personal, con honestidad, mucho humor y una mirada sincera".

Tras conocer la noticia del deceso, las redes han vuelto a llenarse de mensajes de cariño a la familia y de agradecimiento a Bland por su coraje y por su labor de concienciación sobre la enfermedad.

Really sad to to hear that. I listened to one of Rachel’s #youmeandthebigc pod cast’s this week and was amazed at how charming, funny and gracious she was in the face of such tragic circumstances. Such a strong women. Rest In Peace. ♥️ — Charlie Simpson (@charliesimo) 5 de septiembre de 2018

Mark and I are so so sorry for you and your little boy and your families. We are sending all our love and strength to you ❤️❤️❤️ — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) 5 de septiembre de 2018

A day to hug your loved ones. RIP an inspirational person. — Pat Murphy (@patmurphybbc) 5 de septiembre de 2018

I’m so so very sorry. Sending love to you and Freddie xxx — sally nugent (@sallynugent) 5 de septiembre de 2018

Devastating news Steve, I’m so so sorry. Can’t imagine how difficult it must have been for you. Sending lots of love and thoughts to you, Freddie and your families. You must all be incredibly proud of what Rachael has done. RIP Rachael x — Simon King (@SimonOKing) 5 de septiembre de 2018

Oh @blandsteve devastating news. Believe me, her words, her voice, her gentle and brave spirit will guide you and Freddie forever and all of us who were so touched and inspired by Rachael. She made a huge impact in our "cancer world" Steve and far beyond. Her reach is infinite x — kate northcott spall (@campaignkate) 5 de septiembre de 2018

A legend in the truest sense of the word. — JaackMaate (@Jaack) 5 de septiembre de 2018