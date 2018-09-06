Los mejores memes de la nueva imagen del jugador de baloncesto Ricky Rubio

Este martes, el jugador de baloncesto Ricky Rubio dio una rueda de prensa en Madrid en la que aseguró que se encuentra en “el mejor momento” de su carrera. El base español de los Utah Jazz, que hizo un balance positivo del verano y de su estado físico, se presentó ante las cámaras con el pelo largo, una frondosa barba y una gorra y un chaleco azules.
Las imágenes que distribuyó la agencia EFE han circulado en las últimas horas por las redes. Los tuiteros han tirado de su mejor ingenio y la imagen de Rubio se ha convertido en el último meme del momento
Es Ricky Rubio, que ha hecho la pretemporada debajo de un puente.https://t.co/cHUw0M32TR
— Von Speek (@VonSpeek) 5 de septiembre de 2018
Ricky Rubio juega este año en la posición de aparcacoches. pic.twitter.com/3VJQU5bSsS
— Dani Bordas (@DaniBordas) 5 de septiembre de 2018
Entonces nos alcanzó una tormenta, Wilson y yo caímos al agua, y por más que le llamaba "Wilson! Wilson!" no apareció y le perdí para siempre. pic.twitter.com/2GMSX4Q2QJ
— Von Speek (@VonSpeek) 5 de septiembre de 2018
Cuando ya te da todo igual. pic.twitter.com/rU3ZcDAXVt
— i¤tuit™ (@iloftuit) 5 de septiembre de 2018
Tranquilo Wilson seguro que nos están buscando ......
(inspirado en un tuit de @iloftuit) pic.twitter.com/8g8VQMYEML
— Zalatoy (@zalatoy) 5 de septiembre de 2018
Dame unas moneillas pa' un litro primo,, y te vigilamo er coshe payo pic.twitter.com/MZHNJPt8N6
— Zalatoy (@zalatoy) 5 de septiembre de 2018
— No Abras Paz (@noabraspaz) 5 de septiembre de 2018
“La inserción de adamantium ha ido muy bien. Y si cierro el puño me salen unos pinchos de los nudillos, ya verás”. pic.twitter.com/aOzfIkkG3f
— Petete Potemkin (@Petetekin) 5 de septiembre de 2018
— Sheila Ljungberg (@SheilaLjungberg) 5 de septiembre de 2018
— Proscojoncio (@Proscojoncio) 5 de septiembre de 2018
Aquel día, sin ninguna razón en particular, decidí salir a correr. Corrí hasta el final del camino, y cuando llegué, pensé que tal vez podía correr hasta el final del pueblo. Y cuando llegué, pensé que tal vez podía correr hasta el condado de Greenbow... pic.twitter.com/UL5uNMRWVb
— Fairlaine (@Fairlane4) 5 de septiembre de 2018
— Victor Gnz (@Victor_GzMz) 5 de septiembre de 2018
Se filtran imágenes de la nueva temporada de mi familia vive en Alaska. pic.twitter.com/oMY8bvumbX
— Sheila Ljungberg (@SheilaLjungberg) 5 de septiembre de 2018
— Llévate 4 tacos de nylon del 8, verás como no se te cae más la estantería. pic.twitter.com/CIrcxF4VOf
— SR.VEGETAL (@mejorchef) 5 de septiembre de 2018
“Eeeeh… o sea, me he equivocado de producto y… he echado ácido clorhídric… sí, ácido clorhídrico encima de sulfato de sod… de cloro. No, sulfato de… no sé. Que, vamos, que la he liao parda” pic.twitter.com/7kBAFcpNzL
— Dani Bordas (@DaniBordas) 5 de septiembre de 2018
Ricky Rubio lo mismo te hace un triple doble que te atraca un kiosco. pic.twitter.com/MJ6KSmYltC
— Retrete tuitero (@retretuit) 5 de septiembre de 2018
Ricky Rubio ficha por los https://t.co/bTSB2pfvny pic.twitter.com/xOWArAcGhF
— Supel Latón (@Supel_Laton) 5 de septiembre de 2018
Declara el único superviviente del vuelo FlusLines855 destino a Conil que desapareció en el mar hace 9 meses;
" Me cené a mis compañeros la primera noche. Eran todos veganos y ya me estaban dando por culo con comer algas" pic.twitter.com/wAsqPK58fs
— Lovely Bastard (@Lovely_Bastard) 5 de septiembre de 2018
