Los mejores memes de la nueva imagen del jugador de baloncesto Ricky Rubio

Este martes, el jugador de baloncesto Ricky Rubio dio una rueda de prensa en Madrid en la que aseguró que se encuentra en “el mejor momento” de su carrera. El base español de los Utah Jazz, que hizo un balance positivo del verano y de su estado físico, se presentó ante las cámaras con el pelo largo, una frondosa barba y una gorra y un chaleco azules.

Las imágenes que distribuyó la agencia EFE han circulado en las últimas horas por las redes. Los tuiteros han tirado de su mejor ingenio y la imagen de Rubio se ha convertido en el último meme del momento

“Eeeeh… o sea, me he equivocado de producto y… he echado ácido clorhídric… sí, ácido clorhídrico encima de sulfato de sod… de cloro. No, sulfato de… no sé. Que, vamos, que la he liao parda” pic.twitter.com/7kBAFcpNzL

— Dani Bordas (@DaniBordas) 5 de septiembre de 2018