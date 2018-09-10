La ministra de Sanidad, Carmen Montón, obtuvo un máster sobre estudios de género en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos plagado de irregularidades, según una información que publica este lunes Eldiario.es
Este medio asegura que Montón superó con nota la mitad de las asignaturas del máster sin asistir a esas clases y sin tratar con los profesores, pagó la matrícula tres meses fuera de plazo, empezó el curso cuatro meses tarde y “la fecha de su título oficial no coincide con el resto de su expediente”.
Este lunes, en una comparecencia ante la prensa, Montón ha rechazado haber cometido irregularidades y ha declarado que cursó su máster con todas las instrucciones se le dieron “a diferencia de otros casos que hemos conocido”.
Hoy muchos tuiteros han recordado las palabras de Pedro Sánchez cuando se conoció el caso del máster de Cifuentes. “Puede devolver el máster que nunca cursó, pero no puede devolver la dignidad a las instituciones, el prestigio a la Universidad y la confianza a los madrileños”, aseguraba el hoy presidente del Gobierno.
Cifuentes puede devolver el máster que nunca cursó, pero no puede devolver la dignidad a las instituciones, el prestigio a la Universidad y la confianza a los madrileños a quienes, a día de hoy, sigue gobernando. Moción y un nuevo tiempo liderado por @PSOE y Ángel Gabilondo.
— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 17 de abril de 2018
Cifuentes no asistió a clase, no hizo exámenes, no hizo el TFM, se matriculó una vez comenzado el máster y no compareció ante ningún tribunal porque nunca existió. Cifuentes mintió y la mentira no puede presidir la Comunidad de Madrid. Quienes la apoyan están apoyando la mentira pic.twitter.com/MGbr6AJhkZ
— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 9 de abril de 2018
Renunciar al máster es una condición necesaria, pero no suficiente. Cifuentes tiene que dimitir. Ha mentido y se ha valido de su posición institucional para beneficiarse de un máster. Madrid merece un tiempo nuevo con @equipoGabilondo al frente.#SánchezLasMananasRNE
— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 17 de abril de 2018
Hola Pedrito @sanchezcastejon, imagino que tu postura respecto al máster de la ministra @CarmenMonton no será diferente a la que tenías sobre el máster de @ccifuentes ¿no?
¿Este es el nivel de tu gobierno?
Saludos al Sr. Huerta. pic.twitter.com/wK5BNTmBLy
— PepitoGrillo ن ???????? (@pepillogrillo67) 10 de septiembre de 2018
A @sanchezcastejon le encanta el tema del máster, tiene varios twits, he elegido uno al azar para que se lo pase a Carmen Montón, se titula: Ejemplaridad. pic.twitter.com/qJc0GtKKMt
— Bandicoot ???? (@Tinguolf) 10 de septiembre de 2018
Han pillado a la ministra de Sanidad de @sanchezcastejon haciendo las mismas trampas que Cristina Cifuentes en la Rey Juan Carlos. Aún no la ha cesado. Esto es lo que decía hace 4 meses⤵️ #FelizLunes pic.twitter.com/bd7dsAGZsJ
— Pedro Arancón (@Pedro_Arancon) 10 de septiembre de 2018
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>