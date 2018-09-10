La ministra de Sanidad, Carmen Montón, obtuvo un máster sobre estudios de género en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos plagado de irregularidades, según una información que publica este lunes Eldiario.es

Este medio asegura que Montón superó con nota la mitad de las asignaturas del máster sin asistir a esas clases y sin tratar con los profesores, pagó la matrícula tres meses fuera de plazo, empezó el curso cuatro meses tarde y “la fecha de su título oficial no coincide con el resto de su expediente”.

Este lunes, en una comparecencia ante la prensa, Montón ha rechazado haber cometido irregularidades y ha declarado que cursó su máster con todas las instrucciones se le dieron “a diferencia de otros casos que hemos conocido”.

Hoy muchos tuiteros han recordado las palabras de Pedro Sánchez cuando se conoció el caso del máster de Cifuentes. “Puede devolver el máster que nunca cursó, pero no puede devolver la dignidad a las instituciones, el prestigio a la Universidad y la confianza a los madrileños”, aseguraba el hoy presidente del Gobierno.

Cifuentes no asistió a clase, no hizo exámenes, no hizo el TFM, se matriculó una vez comenzado el máster y no compareció ante ningún tribunal porque nunca existió. Cifuentes mintió y la mentira no puede presidir la Comunidad de Madrid. Quienes la apoyan están apoyando la mentira pic.twitter.com/MGbr6AJhkZ

— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 9 de abril de 2018