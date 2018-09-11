Alba Carreres, reportera de Vice, ha intentado ligar con independentistas en Tinder usando frases de Inés Arrimadas.
Incluyó en su perfil los hashtags #yellowhater y #cazadoradelazos y esto es lo que pasó…
El primer candidato resultó ser un yogurín alpinista...
El segundo, Marc, quien no arranca sino que pone lacitos. Se escabulló en cuanto la periodista aludió a una frase de la líder catalana de Ciudadanos, quien tras el 1-O había dicho aquello de que el Govern “vive muy bien instalado en el victimismo”.
Marc se esfumó, no sin antes dejarle algo claro: "Nunca había dado un match con una facha”. Aunque sin llegar a cerrar la puerta del todo: “Siempre hay una primera vez para todo".
A Albert le repitió lo que le dijó a Bertín Osborne: Arrimadas aprendió catalán gracias al Barça. También volvió a sacar a colación a Guardiola, pero nada...
A Arnau le dijo que quería ser presidenta de Catalunya, pero no a toda costa, lo que provocó que el interés del supuesto joven (con pinta de bailongo) perdiese fuelle.
Bueno, bueno… Al final, Arnau se venda los ojos con la estelada y va al grano: “¿Cuándo quedamos para quitar lazitos?”. La zeta es cosecha propia del chico: ¡visca Zatalunya!
Al final, ¡prueba superada!
Alba Carreres demostraba que se podía ligar con un indepe tirando de frases de Arrimadas, en quien pensó tras su boda con un exparlamentario catalanista. Puedes leer los chats completos en Vice.
Molaría que la reportera repitiese el experimento, pero ahora con frases de Paulo Coelho: ¿sí se puede?
