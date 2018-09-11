Diario Público
Twitter ¿Qué pasa cuando un granjero ve un dron por primera vez? Miedito…

Visto en PlayGround
Mientras las redes arden en sus profundidades, el pánico se apodera de la superficie de la tierra. Esto es lo que sucedió cuando un granjero vio por primera vez un dron sobrevolando su finca.

Nosotros lo hemos visto en Playground y (¡malditos urbanitas y pobre señor!) también nos entró canguelo: ¿es un pájaro?, ¿es un avión?, ¿acaso una velutina? En fin, la modernidad era esto ↓

