El ‘resbalón’ de Casado: confunde a Maura con Alcalá Zamora en su estreno como líder de la oposición

Pablo Casado se estrenó este miércoles como líder de la oposición en el Congreso, en la sesión de control al Gobierno. Quizás por ser la primera vez, quizá por la solemnidad de la ocasión, el presidente del PP quiso impresionar a su audiencia y tiró de un recurso que siempre se ha estilado mucho en los Parlamentos: la cita de una frase célebre. Pero es bien sabido que las citas de otros las carga el diablo y, o tienes una memoria de elefante o puedes liarte, y eso es lo que le ocurrió este miércoles por la mañana a Casado.

Durante su interpelación al presidente Pedro Sánchez a cuenta de la situación política en Catalunya, Casado pronunciado una de esa frases lapidarias y solemnes que sirven para quedar bien, como alguien ilustrado: "Usted quiere ser Bismarck en Madrid y Bolívar en Catalunya, como decía Maura a Cambó". Es cierto que la frase es contundente y queda muy bien, y tanto le gustó a Casado que hasta la publicó en su cuenta de Twitter.

El problema es que esa frase no la pronunció Antonio Maura, conocido político conservador de principios del siglo XX, sino otro conocido político de la época, Niceto Alcalá-Zamora —el mismo que años después sería primer presidente de la II República—, tal como demuestra el Diario de Sesiones del Congreso del 10 de diciembre de 2018.

Aquel día de hace casi cien años también se debatía, como hoy, sobre el autogobierno de Catalunya. Tras advertir Cadena Ser del error sobre la autoría de la cita, Casado borró minutos después su tuit. Otras citas no sabemos, pero seguro que a Casado la de Alcalá-Zamora se le ha quedado grabada a fuego.

