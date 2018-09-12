Diario Público
España-Croacia Rafael Hernando se queja de que TVE interrumpa la narración del España-Croacia para informar del nombramiento de la nueva ministra de Sanidad

El mundo al revés. Rafael Hernando se quejó este martes de que el periodista Juan Carlos Rivero informara del nombramiento de la nueva ministra de Sanidad, María Luisa Carcedo, durante el España-Croacia. En realidad, el comentarista de TVE anunció hasta en dos ocasiones la emisión de un especial informativo, al término del partido de fútbol, para ahondar en la dimisión de Carmen Montón, así como en la designación de su sustituta.

Alrededor de las 20.30 horas de la tarde, la actualidad política daba un giro de 180 grados al conocerse la noticia de la dimisión de Carmen Montón, que renunció a su cargo tras la polémica generada por el máster cursado en la URJC. Casi al mismo tiempo, La 1 de TVE comenzaba a retransmitir el partido de la UEFA Nations League entre la selección española y la subcampeona del pasado Mundial.

Así las cosas, la cadena principal del ente público aprovechó el descanso del encuentro para ofrecer un breve informativo y explicar la noticia que afectaba directamente al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez. No obstante, como los quince minutos de descanso no eran suficientes para tratar un tema de tal magnitud, los servicios informativos decidieron emitir un especial informativo para anunciar, además, el nombramiento de la nueva ministra de Sanidad.

Desde la renovación del consejo de administración de RTVE, liderado por Rosa María Mateo, el portavoz adjunto del PP en el Congreso ha criticado en varias ocasiones la "censura al PP" y las "depuraciones sociatas". Precisamente, los tuiteros le han recriminado que se moleste porque la cadena pública opte "por informar en lugar de manipular".

