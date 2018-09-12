El mundo al revés. Rafael Hernando se quejó este martes de que el periodista Juan Carlos Rivero informara del nombramiento de la nueva ministra de Sanidad, María Luisa Carcedo, durante el España-Croacia. En realidad, el comentarista de TVE anunció hasta en dos ocasiones la emisión de un especial informativo, al término del partido de fútbol, para ahondar en la dimisión de Carmen Montón, así como en la designación de su sustituta.
Obligan a los comentaristas de RTVE a anunciar el nombramiento de la nueva Ministra de Sanidad durante el Partido de España Croacia. Desde el gol de Butragueño a Dinamarca pidiendo el voto al PSOE no se había visto una injerencia igual. Que vergüenza!!
— Rafael Hernando (@Rafa_Hernando) 11 de septiembre de 2018
Alrededor de las 20.30 horas de la tarde, la actualidad política daba un giro de 180 grados al conocerse la noticia de la dimisión de Carmen Montón, que renunció a su cargo tras la polémica generada por el máster cursado en la URJC. Casi al mismo tiempo, La 1 de TVE comenzaba a retransmitir el partido de la UEFA Nations League entre la selección española y la subcampeona del pasado Mundial.
Así las cosas, la cadena principal del ente público aprovechó el descanso del encuentro para ofrecer un breve informativo y explicar la noticia que afectaba directamente al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez. No obstante, como los quince minutos de descanso no eran suficientes para tratar un tema de tal magnitud, los servicios informativos decidieron emitir un especial informativo para anunciar, además, el nombramiento de la nueva ministra de Sanidad.
Desde la renovación del consejo de administración de RTVE, liderado por Rosa María Mateo, el portavoz adjunto del PP en el Congreso ha criticado en varias ocasiones la "censura al PP" y las "depuraciones sociatas". Precisamente, los tuiteros le han recriminado que se moleste porque la cadena pública opte "por informar en lugar de manipular".
Rafael Hernando critica que TVE interrumpiera un partido de fútbol para comentar una dimisión.
"Durante nuestro gobierno no se comentaba ni en el informativo, como debe ser" ha añadido.
— Sheila Ljungberg (@SheilaLjungberg) 12 de septiembre de 2018
A Rafael Hernando le molesta que TVE emitiera un especial informativo con la dimisión de la ministra. Es evidente que tienen otra forma de entender lo que significa lo público y el interés general
— Ignacio (@Ignaciotouza) 12 de septiembre de 2018
Mejor callar....y tapar corrupción...verdad! ?
Rafa de verdad....! Vergüenza es ver como aún te atreves tú a juzgar algo.
— Jartit _YA,C'SPPSoe (@_teveo1_) 11 de septiembre de 2018
Esto me recuerda a cuando mi tía se quejo de que le quitaron la novela por los atentados del 11S. Fue indignante ????????????
— ????Valkyrja???? (@ValkyrjaN7) 11 de septiembre de 2018
Jajajjaajjajajajajajajajajajajaa pero que cojones hablais si teniais a todos sometidos años de dictadura en rtve y crtvg
— santiago (@sanperfra) 11 de septiembre de 2018
