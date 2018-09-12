Late Motiv estrena nueva temporada y el programa que presenta Buenafuente se ha hecho eco del tema del verano: la exhumación de Francisco Franco. Lo ha hecho con un montaje de la película Este muerto está muy vivo, "una aventura cara al sol" en la que Albert Rivera y Pablo Casado, en los papeles de Larry y Richard, tienen un claro objetivo: Salvarlo de la exhumación de los rojos".
“Este Franco está muy vivo”. Una nueva creación de #LateMotiv y @unitedunknown. pic.twitter.com/kBCVZouUhb
— Late Motiv en Movistar+ (@LateMotivCero) 11 de septiembre de 2018
Los líderes de los principales partidos que se opusieron a sacar los restos del dictador del Valle de los Caídos tienen que decidir qué hacer con "un yayo un poco facha", (ya muerto) e intentar que parezca vivo.
El vídeo, obra de United Unknown, ha sido compartido en Twitter por la cuenta del programa y también por Buenafuente. En él, además, están presentes otras personalidades de la política española como Pedro Sánchez y Carmen Calvo. Aunque la traca final del vídeo es la aparición de Íñigo Errejón, que pretende enterrar en la arena de la playa al dictador. El montaje de la película ha desatado las risas de los usuarios de Twitter.
SOIS LO MÁS GRANDE ????????????????
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) 12 de septiembre de 2018
Joder estoy llorando por Errejón????????????????????
— Paco Marhuender (@Marhuendeer) 11 de septiembre de 2018
Que manera se sacarse la chorra una y otra vez. Que grandes
— Karacol (@alber_rc) 11 de septiembre de 2018
.@LateMotivCero @unitedunknown Brutal. Enhorabuena!!
— Dra.Aranjuez????️????️???? (@IsaAranjuez) 11 de septiembre de 2018
una aventura cara al sol
