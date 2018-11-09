Diario Público
Dani Mateo ‘Polònia’ interpreta el Himno de la Alegría sonándose los mocos con todas las banderas

El programa de humor catalán, Polònia, realizó un sketch el pasado jueves en el que interpretaban el Himno de la Alegría —también conocida como la novena sinfonía— de Beethoven con el sonido que surgía de sus narices sonándose con algunas banderas nacionales.

En el vídeo se pueden ver parodias de Puigdemont sonándose con la bandera de Catalunya, Macron con la francesa, Merkel con la alemana, Trump con la estadounidense y a Pedro Sánchez usando de pañuelo a la bandera de España.

Tras la conclusión, aparece el líder de la CUP, Carles Riera, sonándose los mocos con la Estelada. Antes de sonarse dice "Y para que no se diga...", en referencia a las críticas que hubieran recibido de haberse dejado una bandera.

El vídeo se realizó a modo de apoyo a todo lo acontecido con El Intermedio, que incluso ha perdido anunciantes tras el vídeo de Dani Mateo sonándose los mocos con la bandera de España.

Hubo gente en redes sociales que les reconoció el ingenio:

