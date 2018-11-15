Diario Público
Twitter El detalle en el anuncio de una charla de alcohólicos rehabilitados de León que ha desatado el cachondeo

Por

Un anuncio publicado este jueves en la edición en papel de Diario de León (página 29) ha provocado el cachondeo y está corriendo como la pólvora en los WhatsApp de los leoneses y también en Twitter. Se trata de un acto del Club de Prensa del Diario de León en el que se ofrecerá una conferencia de la Asociación de Alcohólicos Rehabilitados de La Bañeza titulada: “Dale una oportunidad a tu vida sin alcohol".

En concreto, el detalle que ha suscitado tanta atención es una frase que aparece al final, en la que se indica: “Se servirá un vino español al terminar el acto”.

La tuitera Xiana Fumega ha compartido el anuncio en Twitter, y cientos de personas lo han compartido.

Muchos usuarios de las redes han bromeado con el anuncio. Otros han apuntado que el concepto de ‘vino español’ no tiene obligatoriamente que contener esta bebida, sino que se refiere de forma genérica a un cóctel, aperitivo o refrigerio que se ofrece después de un acto.

