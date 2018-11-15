Un anuncio publicado este jueves en la edición en papel de Diario de León (página 29) ha provocado el cachondeo y está corriendo como la pólvora en los WhatsApp de los leoneses y también en Twitter. Se trata de un acto del Club de Prensa del Diario de León en el que se ofrecerá una conferencia de la Asociación de Alcohólicos Rehabilitados de La Bañeza titulada: “Dale una oportunidad a tu vida sin alcohol".
En concreto, el detalle que ha suscitado tanta atención es una frase que aparece al final, en la que se indica: “Se servirá un vino español al terminar el acto”.
La tuitera Xiana Fumega ha compartido el anuncio en Twitter, y cientos de personas lo han compartido.
Fácil fácil pues no lo ponen.
(vía Whatsapp) pic.twitter.com/jodYxTr99J
— Xiana Fumega (@xianafd) 15 de noviembre de 2018
Muchos usuarios de las redes han bromeado con el anuncio. Otros han apuntado que el concepto de ‘vino español’ no tiene obligatoriamente que contener esta bebida, sino que se refiere de forma genérica a un cóctel, aperitivo o refrigerio que se ofrece después de un acto.
Un poco más y ponen "barra libre" ????????
— Cricri (@buttercri) 15 de noviembre de 2018
Un vino español, contra todo pronóstico, no es obligatorio que tenga que tener vino https://t.co/Kn4qDPtgvX
— Fernando V. C. (@fervazquezcano) 15 de noviembre de 2018
Pensamiento Negativo del Día: el Diario de León siempre acertando: una charla sobre vivir sin alcohol en la que al final se sirve un vino español. Poco nos pasa. pic.twitter.com/Kya8fqGMBy
— Paco Labarga (@pacolabarga) 15 de noviembre de 2018
Y el nombre de la asociación no tienen huevos a ponérselo en Andalucía: “Me voy ar bá”
— Barón von Birra (@alopezreina) 15 de noviembre de 2018
Muy bien pensado
— El Golfo Pæsico (@JdosG) 15 de noviembre de 2018
Si es que son unos cachondos pic.twitter.com/OSltogI45Y
— live and let die (@danielsc75) 15 de noviembre de 2018
„Dale una oportunidad a tu vida sin alcohol... mañana“
— nadateturbe ن (@ChusBello) 15 de noviembre de 2018
