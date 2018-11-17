La cuenta de Twitter de El Hematocrítico puso el foco en un pie de foto de El Correo Gallego en el que analizaba una fotografía de Feijóo con un niño al que saludaba durante una visita a su colegio.
En el Correo Gallego han llegado a un punto de Fandom por Feijoo que si el presi de la Xunta visita una guardería se lamentan porque el pobre pequeño no puede votarle todavía. pic.twitter.com/5uxqFkyCme
— El Hematocrítico (@hematocritico) 16 de noviembre de 2018
En él se pueden leer frases como que el niño nunca podrá votar a Feijóo "seguramente, por razones biológicas". Que el chico no "olvidará jamás" la visita o que el presidente se mostró "cercano y seductor". Evidentemente, esto ha desatado las bromas desde Twitter, que no se creen que un pie de foto pueda ser tan poético.
Lo de "seductor" y "en una escuela infantil" creo que no lo han meditado bien
— Melopeya Marmotil (@melopeya) 16 de noviembre de 2018
"Señor Burns, su campaña parece un tren de mercancias desbocado y sin frenos ¿por que es usted tan popular?"
— Mario (@mario_jsg) 16 de noviembre de 2018
"Siempre cercano y seductor, lo mismo en una escuela infantil..." pic.twitter.com/Noye8StFTR
— Rafeich (@Rafa_Navi) 17 de noviembre de 2018
Rápido Martín, tenemos que viajar a 1985 para que un día puedas votar a Feijoo pic.twitter.com/0160AkRr4N
— Santa Paciencia (@D_St_Patience) 17 de noviembre de 2018
— Suso M. (@lobodepalleiro) 16 de noviembre de 2018
El comentario relacionado con el niño y su imposibilidad de votarle, también han caído bromas.
Sólo la maldita maldita biología puede impedir que este pobre niño pueda disfrutar algún día del privilegio de votar a Feijoo. MALDITO DESTINO.
— El Hematocrítico (@hematocritico) 16 de noviembre de 2018
Hay que criogenizar a Feijoo ya, ese niño no puede ser un desgraciado toda su vida.
— Jaime Cabeza (@jaimecabeza1965) 17 de noviembre de 2018
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
