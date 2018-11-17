Diario Público
Feijóo “Siempre cercano y seductor”: Una descripción surrealista sobre Feijóo desata las bromas en Twitter

La cuenta de Twitter de El Hematocrítico puso el foco en un pie de foto de El Correo Gallego en el que analizaba una fotografía de Feijóo con un niño al que saludaba durante una visita a su colegio.

En él se pueden leer frases como que el niño nunca podrá votar a Feijóo "seguramente, por razones biológicas". Que el chico no "olvidará jamás" la visita o que el presidente se mostró "cercano y seductor". Evidentemente, esto ha desatado las bromas desde Twitter, que no se creen que un pie de foto pueda ser tan poético.

El comentario relacionado con el niño y su imposibilidad de votarle, también han caído bromas.

