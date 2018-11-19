Diario Público
Críticas a Errejón por referirse a un partido femenino de primera división como “fútbol base”

“Disfrutando del fútbol base. No se vive como en el campo, más aún en Vallekas. Espectacular remontada de las chicas del Rayo!”. Es el tuit que el diputado de Podemos, Íñigo Errejón, publicó este sábado mientras acudía a un partido del Rayo Vallecano y la Real Sociedad.

Sin embargo, lo que parece que pretendía ser un mensaje positivo se convirtió en una fuente de críticas para Errejón, ya que, como muchos tuiteros le recordaron, lo que él llamó “fútbol base” es un partido de la Liga Iberdrola, la máxima división del fútbol femenino español.

Entre las críticas, están también las de varias jugadoras profesionales.

Errejón ha pedido disculpas y ha achacado su frase a una confusión: “He usado mal el concepto ‘fútbol base’, lo consideraba todo aquel fútbol que está lejos del foco mediático”.

