Críticas a Errejón por referirse a un partido femenino de primera división como “fútbol base”

“Disfrutando del fútbol base. No se vive como en el campo, más aún en Vallekas. Espectacular remontada de las chicas del Rayo!”. Es el tuit que el diputado de Podemos, Íñigo Errejón, publicó este sábado mientras acudía a un partido del Rayo Vallecano y la Real Sociedad.
Disfrutando del fútbol base. No se vive como en el campo, más aún en Vallekas. Espectacular remontada de las chicas del Rayo! pic.twitter.com/o7ir994yaW
— Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) 17 de noviembre de 2018
Sin embargo, lo que parece que pretendía ser un mensaje positivo se convirtió en una fuente de críticas para Errejón, ya que, como muchos tuiteros le recordaron, lo que él llamó “fútbol base” es un partido de la Liga Iberdrola, la máxima división del fútbol femenino español.
Entre las críticas, están también las de varias jugadoras profesionales.
Hola iñigo imagino q habrá sido un lapsus la definición de fútbol base, es la primera división del fútbol femenino de la liga Iberdrola , confió en tu rectificación, gracias ????
— gemma alvarez reyes (@luna_gemma) 18 de noviembre de 2018
El fútbol base es el fútbol de las categorías inferiores. Las jugadoras del Rayo Vallecano juegan en Primera División. Si lo llamas así es por la infantilización del deporte femenino con términos como "chicas".
— Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) 17 de noviembre de 2018
¿Fútbol base? pic.twitter.com/zxiWYSc8ve
— Paula Nicart (@paula_nicart) 17 de noviembre de 2018
“Fútbol base” pic.twitter.com/wFwy6NF1wj
— Marta Corredera (@Corredera7) 17 de noviembre de 2018
Hola, @ierrejon . Espero que hayas disfrutado del partido, pero déjame matizar que fútbol base fútbol base... no es. Es fútbol de Primera División, algunas chicas son jóvenes, peor vamos, que lo que has visto es un partido de @LigaIberdrola .
Imagino que ha sido un lápsus.
— María Vázquez (@MariquillaVC) 17 de noviembre de 2018
Errejón ha pedido disculpas y ha achacado su frase a una confusión: “He usado mal el concepto ‘fútbol base’, lo consideraba todo aquel fútbol que está lejos del foco mediático”.
Lamento la confusión. Sé qué es la primera división femenina. He usado mal el concepto "fútbol base", lo consideraba todo aquel fútbol que está lejos del foco mediático. Reitero mis disculpas.
— Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) 18 de noviembre de 2018
