Tuit de laSexta sobre Vox faveado por la Guardia Civil.
"¿Os imagináis que el perfil oficial de Tuiter de la Guardia Civil haga likes ♥ a un partido de extrema derecha? Esta pasando...", comentaba en Twitter el senador de EH Bildu, Jon Inarritu.

Una crítica de la que también se hizo eco el diputado y coordinador federal de Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón, quien calificaba como "lamentable" que favoritease contenido de Vox y consideraba "muy grave" que la cuenta @guardiacivil, a su juicio, "esté dirigida por un seguidor de la extrema derecha".

El tuit al que se referían ambos políticos era un vídeo de laSexta con el texto Vox defiende "comer jamón en los colegios" aunque "moleste a los islamistas".

Tras eliminar el favorito, el responsable de la Benemérita de Twitter justificó que el like se debía a un "error involuntario" que fue "subsanado" de inmediato, por lo que lamentan el "malentendido".

