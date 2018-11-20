Diario Público
Cuando la casualidad se convierte en poesía: una empresa polaca llamada Vox es especialista en… fachadas

En España, Vox es un partido ultraderechista con un discurso ultranacionalista y xenófobo, entre cuyas propuestas están la derogación de la ley contra la violencia de género, la ilegalización de partidos políticos independentistas o la construcción de un muro de hormigón entre Ceuta y Melilla.

En Polonia, atención, la casualidad ha querido que Vox sea una empresa especialista en… ¡fachadas! Con fábricas en Polonia, Bielorrusia y Rumanía, Vox destaca en la portada de su web sus productos para “acabados interiores y fachadas”. De fachada a fachada y tiro por que me toca. Una preciosa coincidencia, casi poética, que ha encontrado el guionista y tuitero Javier Durán.

