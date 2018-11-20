La web del Ministerio de Industria presenta a Dolores del Campo como ‘It is pain of field’

La noticia de que España ha logrado representación en el Comité Internacional de Pesas y Medidas habría pasado casi desapercibida si no fuera porque la web del Ministerio de Industria utiliza un traductor que no reconoce como nombre propio a Dolores del Campo, jefa de Área de temperatura en el Centro Español de Metrología.

Como si de un dolor de espalda se tratara, la web comenzaba el texto con "It is pain..."; pero el apellido tampoco se ha librado del error, así que el texto continuaba con un "...of field". Vamos, que Dolores del Campo se ha convertido en "It is pain of field".

El error ha saltado a la luz cuando Sonya Dowsett, corresponsal de Reuters en España, se ha percatado del suceso y lo ha tuiteado advirtiendo de "los peligros de usar los traductores automáticos". El fallo ha sido subsanado instantes después.