El PP intenta aprovechar la expulsión de Rufián del Congreso para hacer un tuit y se le vuelve en contra

Jornada de tensión en el Congreso de los Diputados, donde la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, expulsó al diputado de ERC Gabriel Rufián tras un duro encontronazo con el ministro de Exteriores, Josep Borrell.

Rufián le llamó “hooligan” y le calificó como "el ministro más indigno de la democracia española”. Borrell, por su parte, le acusó de vertir en el hemiciclo “esa mezcla de serrín y estiércol, que es lo único que es capaz de producir”. Durante el turno del ministro, Rufián se puso en pie y la presidenta acabó expulsándolo tras llamarle dos veces al orden.

El momento ha sido uno de los más comentados de la jornada y el PP trató de aprovechar la coyuntura para pescar en río revuelto. Para ello escribieron un mensaje en Twitter y pidieron retuits:

Sin embargo, la idea se le ha vuelto en contra al Partido Popular y las redes se han llenado de mensajes de tuiteros burlándose , a los que también se ha sumado la cuenta de Esquerra Republicana:

