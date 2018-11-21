El PP intenta aprovechar la expulsión de Rufián del Congreso para hacer un tuit y se le vuelve en contra

Jornada de tensión en el Congreso de los Diputados, donde la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, expulsó al diputado de ERC Gabriel Rufián tras un duro encontronazo con el ministro de Exteriores, Josep Borrell.
Rufián le llamó “hooligan” y le calificó como "el ministro más indigno de la democracia española”. Borrell, por su parte, le acusó de vertir en el hemiciclo “esa mezcla de serrín y estiércol, que es lo único que es capaz de producir”. Durante el turno del ministro, Rufián se puso en pie y la presidenta acabó expulsándolo tras llamarle dos veces al orden.
El momento ha sido uno de los más comentados de la jornada y el PP trató de aprovechar la coyuntura para pescar en río revuelto. Para ello escribieron un mensaje en Twitter y pidieron retuits:
RT si tú también hubieras expulsado hoy del Congreso a Gabriel Rufián. pic.twitter.com/OBd6Zezi6G
— Partido Popular ???????? (@PPopular) 21 de noviembre de 2018
Sin embargo, la idea se le ha vuelto en contra al Partido Popular y las redes se han llenado de mensajes de tuiteros burlándose , a los que también se ha sumado la cuenta de Esquerra Republicana:
RT si tu también crees que hay que llamar fascistas a los fascistas https://t.co/sJ1YUpQcD0 https://t.co/wAdE9BpP2W
— Esquerra Republicana (@Esquerra_ERC) 21 de noviembre de 2018
RT si crees que M.Rajoy és Mariano Rajoy
— Joan Mangues (@jmangues) 21 de noviembre de 2018
RT si crees que el PP tendría que tener la sede en el módulo IV de Soto del Real
— Mariano Zurdo (@marianozurdo) 21 de noviembre de 2018
RT si también crees que Casado y Rivera son la misma persona
— jOaN MaRc???? (@txecatala) 21 de noviembre de 2018
RT si crees que el PP debería disolverse y entregar los sobres. https://t.co/aJbOmjhGn0
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) 21 de noviembre de 2018
???????? ???????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????? ????????????????????????????ó???? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/NU4yNthuNq
— anguex (@anguex) 21 de noviembre de 2018
RT si tú también quieres qur el Partido Popular deje de controlar el poder judicial, por delante y por detrás, y se le pueda ilegalizar por organización criminal.
— Patrícia #JoSocCDR (@prodesna) 21 de noviembre de 2018
RT si crees que el @PPopular actualmente está viviendo por encima de sus posibilidades.
— Jm del Rosal Muñoz (@jmrosal_munoz) 21 de noviembre de 2018
RT si tú también crees saber quién es m.rajoy de los papeles de barcenas
— Nau (@Flyng_Nautchman) 21 de noviembre de 2018
RT si tú también crees que el Partido Popular debería estar ilegalizado.
RT si tú también crees que destruyeron los discos duros
RT si tú también crees que M.Rajoy es Mariano Rajoy
RT si tú también crees que el 11M fue AlQaeda y no ETA
RT si tú también crees ...
— silver (@_Gracia21_) 21 de noviembre de 2018
RT si tú también crees que el PP fue fundado por franquistas.
— Pau Lladó ???????? (@paulladorebull) 21 de noviembre de 2018
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>