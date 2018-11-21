Se non è vero, è ben trainato... Gwann Sultana, el nuevo arcipreste de Żebbuġ, ya es inmortal: sus quince minutos de fama son virales y mundiales. ¿El motivo? Protagonizar un vídeo donde se ve al religioso subido a un Porsche tirado por ¡niños y niñas!
La noticia partió del Times of Malta y la prensa local, hasta dar el salto urbi et orbi. No es para menos: ¿cómo se le ocurre a un cura celebrar su ascenso en un coche deportivo arrastrado por decenas de menores?
Los críos se valieron de un par de cuerdas sujetas al vehículo para impulsarlo por las calles de la ciudad maltesa, ubicada en la isla de Gozo, lo que ha motivado que laicos y creyentes mostrasen su contrariedad en Twitter. Se ve que el coche no tenía suficientes caballos.
Lejos de amortiguar el ridículo, la curia gozosa no dudó en subir a Facebook un amplio reportaje fotográfico y algún sacerdote apeló a la tradición para justificar la passeggiata in carrozza tirada por dichosos infantes.
