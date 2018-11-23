Un pueblo cierra todas sus tiendas para reivindicar el pequeño comercio

Arriondas ha hecho una de las mejores performance que se pueden hacer para reivindicar el pequeño comercio frente a las grandes superficies, justo el viernes anterior al Black Friday. La mayoría de comercios de este pueblo asturiano colgaron carteles con mensajes como "se vende", "se alquila" o "se traspasa".
Tal y como han adelantado desde Verne, la acción ha tenido repercusión en varios medios locales pero ha tenido mayor incidencia en redes sociales. En Facebook, una galería fotográfica de la acción en donde se agrupan más de una veintena de instantáneas de la performance se ha compartido más de 6.000 veces. De hecho, muchas personas del vecindario creyeron que, efectivamente, cerrarían la mayoría de comercios del pueblo.
El número de tiendas que participaron en la acción ronda los 120, casi la totalidad de ellos. Además, algunas cadenas también decidieron solidarizarse con la reivindicación propuesta desde la Asociación de Profesionales del Comercio de Arriondas, desde donde matizan que la acción no es contra el Black Friday sino que está dirigida a la clientela, para que vean que sin pequeños comercios las calles estarían muertas.
Desde la asociación saben perfectamente que compiten contra las grandes superficies e internet, por eso buscan que la gente de los barrios les vea como una opción más; una opción, al fin y al cabo, que si no se mantiene, la sociedad y la comunidad verá revertidos sus efectos negativos.
